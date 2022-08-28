Front, from left, Kevin and Crystal Woodward, Rep. Anthony Brown, Del. Brooke Lierman (candidate for Comptroller), candidate for representative in Congress Heather Mizeur, and Andrea Alduino are joined by members of the Queen Anne’s Democratic Club for their August social.
The Queen Anne’s County Democratic Club recently recognized several county Parks and Rec employees who helped save a drowning victim’s life.
QA DEMOCRATIC CLUB
QUEENSTOWN — Queen Anne’s County Democrats hosted an ice cream social at their Queenstown headquarters on Aug. 3. While being served with delicious ice cream by Isiah’s Ice Cream Delights, the gathering started off with a presentation to recognize local heroes, Queen Anne’s Parks and Recreation employees, who helped rescue a man at Matapeake Beach with life-saving CPR.
In July, Parks & Recreation employees Valarie Elliott, Markya Lovett, Ronnie Wilson and ranger Hunter Getek were called to assist a drowning victim at Matapeake Beach. Bystanders had recovered the victim from the water with no heartbeat. Working as a team and following protocol the Parks and Rec team was able to assist in reviving the victim.
“We were glad that our staff was well trained and able to help in a time of need; we are very proud of our employees,” Parks Director Steve Chandlee said in a phone interview.
“The club was honored to be able to recognize these ‘hometown heroes’,” Democratic Club President Crystal Woodward said.
Democrats were joined by Democratic candidates Brooke Lierman, running for Comptroller, Anthony G. Brown, running for attorney general, and Heather Mizeur, running for representative in Congress, who addressed the crowd after speaking face-to-face with attendees.
“Queen Anne’s County Democrats have demonstrated a lot of enthusiasm and support for these candidates and are prepared to work hard for a blue wave in November,” Woodward said.
