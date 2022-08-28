QUEENSTOWN — Queen Anne’s County Democrats hosted an ice cream social at their Queenstown headquarters on Aug. 3. While being served with delicious ice cream by Isiah’s Ice Cream Delights, the gathering started off with a presentation to recognize local heroes, Queen Anne’s Parks and Recreation employees, who helped rescue a man at Matapeake Beach with life-saving CPR.

