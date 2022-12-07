DENTON — The Denton Town Council approved several fiscal 2023 budgets and reappointed personnel to two volunteer boards at its meeting Monday night, Dec. 5.
The Council approved $347,480 for the Highway Fund Budget, $1,863,595 for the Sewer Fund Budget and $2,924,431 for the Water Fund Budget. Capital projects on the Water Fund Budget include: Well 6 Pump Repair, $28,00; Tank Mixer Gay Street and Camp Road Towers, $ 48,000; Franklin Street Water Main Project, $1,150,382; and 5th Street Roof Repair, $ 26,000.
Council member Dallas Lister noted all three are enterprise funds. He said water and sewer rates remain the same through fiscal 2023 and rate studies are included in both the water and sewer budgets.
Mary “Lori” Schmidt applied and was reappointed to the Board of Appeals. She will serve a full five-year term.
The Council also reappointed Teresa Goss and Julie Quick to the Historic and Architectural Review Commission, where they will serve three years.
Three people applied for an upcoming opening on the Denton Planning Commission. Current Planning Commissioner Doris Walls, whose term is ending, applied for reappointment. Applications also were received from Kevin Waterman and Angel Perez. The Council delayed appointing anyone to fill the spot, saying they wanted to interview the applicants before making a decision.
Council member Keith Johnson noted the Planning Commission will be updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan over the next four years.
The Council introduced Ordinance No. 737, which would amend the Comprehensive Plan to modify the goals and objectives of the Mixed Industrial District, and Ordinance No. 738, a zoning amendment which would amend the Town Code to allow microbrewery, micro-distillery, micro-winery, coffee roasting and restaurant as conditional uses in the Mixed Industrial District.
The Council also introduced Ordinance No. 739 to revise and amend Denton’s ethics code to bring it into compliance with new state regulations.
In other matters, the Council approved phase one of the Market Street lights and security camera improvements, updated its personnel policy to allow the town administrator to handle entrance pay rates for new employees, set meeting dates and holiday schedule for 2023 and postponed a decision on upgrading audio/visual equipment for meetings pending further discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.