Denton Dancer to compete on Kelly. and Ryan

Denton local Wayne Reese was in the Army. He used the GI Bill to get a psychology degree from Salisbury University and is currently working on his master’s degree in social work.

 Contributed Photo

DENTON — This is a story of a local dancer, Wayne Reese, adopting millennial social influencing tools to get his moves out to as many people as possible.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.