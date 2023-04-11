DENTON — A Denton man is facing charges of assault and the response of town police officers is being investigated after a neighborhood altercation on Friday, April 7.
Denton Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Morgan, 38, on charges of second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after making threats to residents on the 300 block of S. 4th Street and breaking the window of a door.
Morgan had arrived at the property while officers were handling a dispute between a property owner Morgan knows and residents of the multi-family building, police said.
According to a Denton Police news release and a video of the incident posted on social media, Morgan became highly agitated and threatened the residents on multiple occasions and ultimately broke the door window by punching it while the residents were on the other side, before leaving.
Three Denton Police officers can be seen standing on the sidewalk, watching, while the parties involved are screaming at each other, with Morgan making threats and a woman first telling him to leave, then demanding he be arrested. After Morgan broke the window, a male resident can be heard saying he's going to call 911. Morgan was not arrested on the scene.
A short time later a Denton Police officer took the victims to the District Court Commissioners Office to obtain a peace order prohibiting Morgan from returning to the property, police said.
Denton Police Chief George Bacorn said his department is aware of the video posted on social media that shows a portion of the incident, including Morgan punching and breaking the window while the officers are on the scene. Video from the officers' body worn cameras is also available.
While Morgan was not arrested at that time due to his highly agitated state and the officers’ intent to deescalate the situation, Bacorn said, “I have reviewed the officers’ body worn camera footage, and it raises serious questions about how the call for service was handled. The response by the officers involved will be investigated, and those findings will be provided to the Administrative Charging Committee, if applicable. It is extremely important that we always take every step available to ensure victims feel protected and are protected."
Under Maryland law, discipline for officers’ alleged misconduct involving a citizen is determined by an Administrative Charging Committee. Additional comments about the investigation into the officers’ actions will not be made while it remains an active investigation, Bacorn said.
The Denton Police Department reminds the community that complaints about officer conduct can be made to the law enforcement agency involved or to the Police Accountability Board, which is comprised of civilian members.
The Denton Police Department is committed to providing the highest quality police service possible and, under the principles of transparency and accountability, finds it important to take every step possible to determine if that has not occurred and correct it moving forward, Bacorn said.
