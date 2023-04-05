DENTON — Denton reminds residents the following items can be picked up for free for residential households through the town’s special collection program. (No commercial pickups.)
• Brush/Tree limbs — Maximum of 4 inches in diameter with all cut ends pointing to the curb. Brush piles may be no larger than 4’wide, 3’tall & 12’long. No brush resulting from work done by a private contractor shall be picked up. No bamboo.
• Clean Stumps up to 4 inches in diameter — remove excess dirt
• Grass Clippings, Weeds or Ivy (Yard Waste) — must be bagged in standard size leaf bag, remove excess dirt, no trash. No bags of mulch, dirt or animal waste. No cornstalks, hay bales or loose hay/straw in bags. Total weight not to exceed 50lbs.
• Leaves Bagged (all year) — use standard size leaf bag — total weight not to exceed 50 pounds. No trash in leaf bags.
• Loose Leaves — vacuum service offered seasonally Oct. 15 through Dec. 15, also in April. Call the town office for specific dates. No trash, sticks or limbs.
• Paint Cans — no wet paint, any paint in cans must be completely dried up and lids removed before collection
• Newspapers — bundled
• Cardboard — flattened and bundled with no packaging materials inside.
Call 410-479-2050 by noon on Tuesdays to schedule weekly pickup.
