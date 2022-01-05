DENTON — Denton Town Council member Keith Johnson announced his filing to run for Caroline County commissioner a few weeks before the end of the year.
Johnson said he is a “proud resident” of Caroline County with a “strong history of service to God, family, country, state, and community.”
Married to wife Stefanie for 16 years, the two are parents to two school-aged daughters and members of Calvary Baptist Church. Johnson served in the Marines as a noncommissioned officer, serving as a team leader, squad leader, guide, administrative NCO, and company operations chief in Afghanistan and Iraq as part of the Global War on Terrorism, before joining the Maryland State Police in 2006. As a trooper, Johnson served the Annapolis, Glen Burnie and Easton Barracks, and worked the Criminal Enforcement Division, and the Criminal Intelligence Section.
While serving as a trooper at the Easton Barracks, Johnson coordinated the “Bears that Care” toy drive that supports Caroline County families in need, and further served the community through joining Neighbors United To Serve, a Christian-based group, providing meals to Caroline County families in need for Thanksgiving.
Serving his community is important to Johnson, who said, “I have become more involved with NUTS by coordinating the route preparation and enlisting volunteers for the deliveries. Over the last decade we have averaged over 1,000 meals delivered each year.”
He has also been active in his community’s homeowners association, serving on the board of directors to “improve the financial foundation of the community via increased services while reducing HOA fees, and seeing the community reserves fund stabilized.”
Johnson is also a member of Christian Shield, a group of Christians working to combat Caroline County’s growing heroin addiction issues and other issues that lead to drug abuse. The group consists of men and women of tested faith through their own life experiences and careers, he said.
“My faith, life experience, dedication to service, and education has built the belief that serving others is an honor and duty. It also means doing what is right because it is right, not because someone is watching,” Johnson said.
With an education in Police Science and Business Management, in 2016, Johnson completed his Master’s in Criminal Justice and Public Administration from Liberty University.
Elected to the Denton Town Council in 2016, Johnson said his primary objectives have been reducing the tax burden on town residents with smart growth and conservative budgeting goals.
“Infrastructure and long-term planning are priorities for continued growth in Denton,” he added.
If elected commissioner, Johnson said he has several goals including: supporting the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office policies that promote public safety efforts by reducing drug and property crimes, focusing on the challenges and need for realistic budgets and fiscal management, and future planning by ensuring the county’s infrastructure is effective and efficient.
Johnson said he would also seek to work with all the towns within Caroline County on a strategic plan that includes comprehensive plans for smart growth throughout the county that help to reduce the long-term tax burden on county residents and endeavor to understand and facilitate the needs of the Caroline County Board of Education to ensure educational needs are met.
Johnson is adamant in his belief in the Constitution and believes “it is the government’s responsibility to protect, not restrict, the rights afforded by the Constitution, Bill of Rights and Amendments.”
“Serving means that you serve the people,” Johnson said, “not yourself.... The only promise I can make is that I will work hard, listen and serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.