EASTON — On Jan. 14, local community leader Ellen Barry Grunden filed papers with the local board of elections to run for Talbot County State’s Attorney. She has been the Deputy State’s Attorney for Talbot County since 2004 and has been with the office since 2001.
Grunden indicates that she “intends to lead a vibrant office of prosecutors committed to the challenging, but deeply rewarding, work of public service — who will be energized every day by putting their talents and education to use ensuring justice for the people of Talbot County.”
A graduate of Georgetown Law and Vanderbilt University, Grunden has practiced in the public sector for the majority of her 30 years on the Eastern Shore, both as a public defender and prosecutor in Dorchester County before joining the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office. She has been a member of that office for 20 years. Grunden is the first and only attorney to hold the position of District Court supervisor and has also maintained a full Circuit Court caseload since 2004 — prosecuting all categories of crimes, including homicide, with a focus on offenses against special victims.
“I have found this work rewarding, as I am particularly interested in securing justice for those who have been abused by people in positions of power over them,” Grunden said.
She is also a member of the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center team: a multidisciplinary group of law enforcement, child protective services workers, medical and mental health providers, and advocates who investigate and prosecute crimes against children in the jurisdiction. Grunden has served as well on the Talbot County Sexual Assault Response Team, another multidisciplinary group.
In a recent letter, Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble wrote:
“It has always been my experience that Ms. Grunden is professional, a good listener, provides a wealth of knowledge and experience to enhance prosecutions and works to make sure that victims’ concerns are heard and understood ... I have worked with prosecutors from every county in Maryland, including federal prosecutors from various states, on complicated investigations. Ms. Grunden’s drive and determination to seek justice stands out.”
In her more than 17 years as Deputy State’s Attorney, Grunden has been entrusted with increasing levels of responsibility and has frequently served in the State’s Attorney’s stead, attending meetings of the Governor’s Family Violence Council, FBI-CJIS, and the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association (MSAA). In addition, she was a member of the MSAA Board of Directors for the maximum two terms permissible for non-elected prosecutors, serving on its Best Practices committee. She has been sent by the State’s Attorney to several annual conferences of the National District Attorney’s Association (NDAA) as well as the NDAA’s course on Executive Leadership. From 2007-2014, Ms. Grunden was a member of the Governor’s Appellate Nominating Commission and she has served on the Chesapeake College Criminal Justice Advisory Board since 2015.
In addition to her public service as an attorney, Grunden has been involved in community musical activities for decades. She has organized the music for many healing events sponsored by the Talbot Association of Clergy and Laity in the wake of national tragedy, and has served as both performer and music director for productions (both live and virtual) organized to support For All Seasons.
You can learn more about Ellen Barry Grunden and her campaign at www.ebgfortalbot.com.
