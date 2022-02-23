EASTON — On Feb. 11, Talbot County Deputy State’s Attorney Joe Coale announced he is running as the Republican candidate for State’s Attorney.
Coale is an Eastern Shore native who grew up in Chestertown and currently resides in Talbot County. He is a Georgetown University Law graduate, completing his undergrad at Washington College.
Coale has over 20 years of experience in criminal law, including more than six years as Deputy State’s Attorney in Caroline and Talbot Counties. Upon graduating from law school, he practiced for two years at a Washington, D.C. civil litigation firm before pursuing criminal law as an assistant public defender in Montgomery County. Coale moved to Talbot County in 2002, where he co-founded a law firm in Easton and practiced criminal law.
“I came back to the Eastern Shore to raise my family,” Coale said. “I grew up here and wanted my children to experience the same values and sense of community I enjoyed.”
He is raising three teenage sons who attend Talbot County Public Schools in St. Michaels.
Coale was the Deputy State’s Attorney in Caroline County from 2010 until 2016. He was hired by Talbot County State’s Attorney Scott Patterson to prosecute cases and currently serves as Deputy State’s Attorney for Talbot County.
“Joe Coale has an extensive background in criminal law,” Patterson said. “I have full faith and confidence that Mr. Coale will serve the citizens of Talbot County with dedication and integrity. He has demonstrated stellar legal knowledge and commitment in bringing wrongdoers to justice to answer for their criminal acts. Mr. Coale’s calm and steadfast demeanor, legal expertise, and passion to protect the rights of crime victims make him extremely qualified. The citizens of our county stand to benefit from Mr. Coale’s skills and abilities.”
Patterson added, “As Deputy State’s Attorney, Mr. Coale oversees the serious felony cases in Circuit Court and is the head of the Juvenile Court Division. He is actively involved with child abuse prosecutions and the Children’s Advocacy Center and serves as my designee on the Maryland Governor’s Family Violence Council. I am in full and complete support of his candidacy to become Talbot County State’s Attorney.”
Coale is an active member of the Talbot County community, having served as board member for the Saint Michaels Farmer’s Market, as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for CASA of the Mid-Shore, and coaching youth basketball. He is a member of National District Attorneys Association, the Maryland State’s Attorneys Association, the Maryland State Bar Association, and the Talbot County Bar Association.
“I am committed to the safety and wellbeing of Talbot County citizens and, if elected, will manage the State’s Attorney’s Office to continue its efficiency, effectiveness, and professionalism,” Coale said. “My two decades of criminal law experience in multiple jurisdictions have helped me identify how the State’s Attorney’s Office can best serve local citizens. I intend to apply state-of-the-art ideas I have seen in action and build on the existing practices in our fine office. I work closely with law enforcement to fully and diligently prosecute criminals to keep the county safe and will continue to do so. My door will always be open to the citizens of Talbot County.”
