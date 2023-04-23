Designs drawn for dog park in Rock Hall

ROCK HALL — Over a year and a half after a resident here came to the mayor council asking for a place for dogs to play in town, a location and design plans have been revealed for the proposed park.
Councilman James Cook presented the plans at the April 3 mayor and council meeting.
While several locations were initially considered for the dog park, the presented plans were for the field at the lagoon ball field area, between the existing baseball fields.
The park will have two separate fields, one for large dogs and one for small dogs. One main entrance, located near an existing storage shed, will open into an area with two cleanup stations and separate entrances into the large and small areas for dogs.
Cook said the large dog section is approximately .45 acres and the small dog area is about .2 acres.
There are also double doors for easier mowing and maintenance access on the side of the park.
The facilities will also include picnic tables and benches.
“This is really something, James. You went all out,” Mayor Dawn Jacobs said of Cook’s concept drawings.
Cook said there was also a phase two for the dog park project, which will eventually include having running water at the park.
“We actually do want to get water out there anyway,” Cook said. Having a waterline at the park would also be convenient for those using the playground or baseball fields there. “That’ll be phase two. I think once this gets off the ground and we see that people really like it, we’ll have water fountains and water access for the dog park and the ball fields.
Cook said he has worked with Dave Holman, the president of the Chestertown Dog Park Association, on the Rock Hall dog park. He said he had also spoken with several residents.
According to Cook, the cost estimate for the dog park is $21,300 for the chain link fence, signage, cleanup stations, benches and picnic tables.
“I think we’ve got to find that money from some source before we say yes, but I like the idea,” Jacobs said.
“That’s the idea,” Cook said. “Once we get the plan set together we can do, I’m hoping, fundraising, there’s lots of different options, but ideally we want to get as much input from the community as possible before the town necessarily commits to it.”
Vice Mayor Carolyn Jones said the council had previously discussed a dog park, but “it kind of got out of hand” with folks wanting registrations, proof of registrations, tags to ensure access and more.
“It snowballed into something we didn’t want. It was too involved,” Jones said.
Cook said the next step was to come up with fundraising ideas.
Jones asked if the project would be eligible for an open air grant. Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer said someone in the community had previously come forward with a funding opportunity.
Cook asked that anyone with grant opportunities or other fundraising ideas email him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.