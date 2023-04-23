Designs drawn for dog park in Rock Hall

The Rock Hall ball park near the lagoon is the site of the town’s future dog park. The park, which will have separate areas for small and large dogs, will be located between the two existing ball fields.

 PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY

ROCK HALL — Over a year and a half after a resident here came to the mayor council asking for a place for dogs to play in town, a location and design plans have been revealed for the proposed park.


