DOUG BISHOP/BAY TIMES-RECORD OBSERVER
DOUG BISHOP/BAY TIMES-RECORD OBSERVER
DOUG BISHOP/BAY TIMES-RECORD OBSERVER
The Dairy Goat Show began at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, the first day of the fair. The fair concluded Saturday evening, following the professional rodeo performers.
DOUG BISHOP/BAY TIMES-RECORD OBSERVER
Cake Winners
Senior Champion, Cake — Kaeden Jordan, mint chocolate chip cake
Intermediate Champion, Pie — Alexander Laing, pumpkin pie
CENTREVILLE — Monday evening, Aug. 7, was opening night of the 81st annual Queen Anne’s County 4-H Fair in Centreville. Opening ceremonies were to begin at 6:45 p.m., after the first full-day of fair activities.
Mother Nature had other plans.
A strong series of thunderstorms arrived at the fairgrounds at 6:35 p.m. Those waiting for the opening ceremonies to begin were instructed to take shelter.
The Queen Anne’s County High School band, which normally performs during opening ceremonies, notified leaders at the 4-H Park they would not be coming, as the storm warning was being broadcast widely on television and radio stations throughout the metropolitan area, with a watch issued for tornadoes.
Fortunately, the storm that hit Centreville did not include tornadoes but was substantial nonetheless. The rains, which were heavy at the fairgrounds, lasted for over an hour.
Part of the opening ceremonies had to be canceled; however, the cake auction, sponsored by the 4-H All-Stars Club, did go on in the Main Show Ring pavilion at the Park.
More than 50 cakes and some pies were auctioned off, raising funds for the All-Stars annual scholarships awarded once a year to Queen Anne’s County students seeking to further their education.
“We did really well with the auction, regardless of storms that interfered earlier in the evening,” said Jenny Rhodes, who has been a longtime Cooperative Extension educator in Centreville. “The average sale for each cake was about $300.”
Earlier in the day, indoor exhibits were judged prior to the Exhibit Hall being opened to the public.
Monday also saw the 4-H Dairy Goat Show, the first livestock class of the fair. The first blue ribbon awarded at this year’s Queen Anne’s County Fair, was presented by dairy goat Judge Jason Peckham of Baltimore County to senior 4-H’er Brileigh Francis of Centreville, winning senior fitting and showmanship.
