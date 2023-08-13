Cake Winners

Senior Champion, Cake — Kaeden Jordan, mint chocolate chip cake

Intermediate Champion, Pie — Alexander Laing, pumpkin pie

Intermediate Champion, Decorated Cake — Kayley Wheaton, “Corgi” cake

Junior Champion, Pie — Mason Martin, blueberry pie

Sr. 4-H Grand Champion, Pie — Addison Eader, peach pie

Intermediate Champion, Cake — Finley Patchett, chopped apple spice cake

Junior 4-H Grand Champion, Cake — Jaxon Kimbles, banana coconut cake

Sr 4-H Grand Champion, Decorated Cake — Brent Higgs, “Chicken” cake

CENTREVILLE — Monday evening, Aug. 7, was opening night of the 81st annual Queen Anne’s County 4-H Fair in Centreville. Opening ceremonies were to begin at 6:45 p.m., after the first full-day of fair activities.


  

