WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor announced Thursday that an additional 35,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas would be made available for the second half of fiscal year 2022. These visas will be set aside for U.S. employers seeking to employ additional workers on or after April 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2022.
The supplemental H-2B visa allocation consists of 23,500 visas available to returning workers, who received an H-2B visa or were otherwise granted H-2B status, during one of the last three fiscal years. The remaining 11,500 visas, which are exempt from the returning worker requirement, are reserved for nationals of Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
The H-2B program permits employers to temporarily hire noncitizens to perform nonagricultural labor or services in the United States for a limited period of time. Employers seeking to hire H-2B workers must provide certification from the Department of Labor that proves there are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified and available to do the temporary work.
Out of 10 Dorchester County seafood processors who applied for guest worker visas this year, only one received enough to operate. The visas are allocated by a lottery, subject to an annual cap set by Congress. Because many Maryland businesses were facing a shortage of workers, especially in the seafood industry, there was a strong bipartisan push to raise the cap for H-2B guest workers.
U.S. Reps. Andy Harris, R-MD-1st and Dutch Ruppersberger, D-MD-2nd, who both serve on the House Committee on Appropriations, co-sponsored an amendment to the DHS Appropriations Bill that authorizes the release of additional H-2B visas.
“This is welcome news for the countless seasonal businesses in Maryland’s First Congressional District and across the nation that rely on the H-2B visa program to meet their labor needs," Harris said in a statement. "While these supplemental visas will provide much-needed relief, it is unlikely to meet the employers’ full labor demands this year. Congress must continue to work to provide permanent solutions that fully address the chronic H-2B visa shortages. Understanding that the summer work season begins on April 1st, I urge the departments to get these visas to employers in need as soon as possible.”
Harris and Ruppersberger are also co-sponsors of H.R. 3897, the H-2B Returning Worker Exemption Act.
"This legislation is a permanent solution to the chronic H-2B visa issues that plague seasonal businesses such as the iconic crab houses of Maryland’s Eastern Shore," Harris said in the statement. "The bill would exempt workers who previously held an H-2B visa in one of the last three fiscal years from counting against the annual 66,000 statutory cap."
Maryland's U.S. Senators, Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, and Ben Cardin, D-MD, released a joint statement celebrating the release of additional guest worker visas.
"The small businesses that make up Maryland’s crab and seafood industries are vital to our local Shore economy and our communities," the senators said in the statement. "Having a reliable workforce is crucial to their success, and the H-2B visa program is essential to building and maintaining that workforce. That is why we’ve fought to deliver additional visas for our Maryland businesses – including by securing language in this year’s funding bill to ensure DHS had the authority to take action. We’re glad to see them heed our calls to provide these additional visas, and we urge them to get the visas out as quickly as possible to the businesses that need them. Together, we will continue working towards a long-term legislative solution to both uphold worker rights and bring more certainty to this program that Maryland’s seafood small businesses rely on."
Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to the secretaries of the DHS and DOL March 23 urging them to increase the number of H-2B visas available to guest workers, who are critical to Maryland's industries.
"Maryland's blue crab season starts April 1," Hogan said in the letter. "The Chesapeake Bay's blue crab harvest is among the most sustainable in the world. In a typical year, 450 H-2B seasonal workers are needed to process this sustainable catch for Maryland's 23 crab picking houses that account for approximately 95% of industry production."
