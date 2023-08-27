EASTON — Some people talk. Some people make plans. Some people take action for the betterment of their community. Dina Daly of the BAAM Center in Easton realizes that social justice comes down to equal economic opportunity and she is actively realizing that dream.
“I wasn’t born yet, but watching his speech and reading it, I was struck by how powerful it was and how courageous he was for the time. He spoke to all of us really and not just the African American community about economic justice. Also he was such a powerful orator anyway. You could listen to him over and over and it never gets old,” said Daly.
Although she has been a proactive positive force in the community providing housing, education and a safe place for kids to be after school, she recognizes that there is still hatred out there.
“It is just a way to separate us and not unite us. His message was about unity. So if you help one group that is marginalized then you are bringing the whole nation together. That is what resonates with me about his speech,” she said.
So has the dream been realized? There are more opportunities. We certainly as a nation strive to make sure the everyone has equal rights. But we still in some ways have not achieved that. Economically we still have folks who still struggle to get ahead. I think his dream was that all those doors would be open for everyone. So that is why I am doing what I do — to make sure that we are providing the opportunities for our folks to learn what is available to them and to take the steps to get that,” she said.
Part of her and BAAM’s mission is empowering young people.
“You have to start with the youth. They are powerful. I can teach them all day to make them successful young people ready to go. But if no one there opens the door to let them in, then all that work is for naught. We need to bring in our employer community and our business community. Those doors are not open for everyone in the same way. I don’t tell them to give them a job, I just ask them to give them a chance,” said Daly.
She sums up the “I Have A Dream” speech with equal access and equal opportunity. Affordable workforce housing is an active project on Daly’s list. On Jowite Street near BAAM is a construction zone.
“Naima Ventures — my son is the president. We were just last week in front of the Planning Commission. We have a need, but yet the community doesn’t want those houses. Not in their backyard. So we still need to make sure that everyone has equal access to housing. To live in a place that is safe,” Daly said.
She noted that feeling comfortable and safe where you live allows all the other aspirations of Dr. King’s speech to come true. Mental health, coaching for employment, financial literacy and a decent meal it all comes together.
“That is what we all want — productive citizens,” she said.
