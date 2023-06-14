CHESTERTOWN — In one fell swoop, the towns of Federalsburg and have begun and ended a search for a new town manager.
Lawrence DiRe, who is currently the Federalsburg town manager, has been hired by the Chestertown mayor and council to take over the town manager position there at the end of the month.
In a phone interview with DiRe Monday, he said his start date would likely be June 29, giving him a few days of overlap with current Chestertown Town Manager Bill Ingersoll.
DiRe resigned from his position as the town manager of Federalsburg on June 6, according to a Facebook post by the town. His last day will be June 21.
According to the Facebook post, the Federalsburg mayor and council “will appoint an interim town manager to serve during the search for a new town manager.” They thanked DiRe for his service and wished him well.
DiRe said he was not sure how long the hiring process for a new Federalsburg town manager will take.
DiRe began working for Federalsburg on May 17, 2020 — one day after former Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the beginning of his tenure may not have been traditional, DiRe said, “Federalsburg is a good organization, a good team.”
At the June 5 Chestertown meeting, Mayor David Foster said there were 50 applicants initially interested in the position. Council members Meghan Efland and Tim O’Brien narrowed that pool down to five and then three finalists with management experience on the Eastern Shore.
Ahead of the vote, Foster noted DiRe served as a town manager in four different towns, including two on the Eastern Shore. DiRe has a master’s degree in public administration, Foster said.
In the phone interview, DiRe said he has worked in and around local government since 1999 and his experience, professional and academic, speaks for itself.
DiRe described Chestertown as a “dynamic place,” focusing on its waterfront and tourism and the fact that it is a college town.
He said Chestertown is in a very stable situation and he plans to keep doing what is already being done well.
Since Chestertown is currently working on its comprehensive plan, DiRe said it was a good time to check the “community temperature” and see what folks are interested in regarding the town.
In his time as the town manager of Federalsburg, DiRe said the town applied for two federal earmarks, both of which made it to the approved recommendations list. He said he was optimistic about the funds for Federalsburg and plans to look at federal funding for larger projects in Chestertown too.
While DiRe uses the next few weeks to get his staff in Federalsburg ready for his departure, he said he is also getting ahead on some administrative tasks in Chestertown. He has also been getting to know the town and people here.
Though they will work together for a least a few days in Chestertown, DiRe said Ingersoll told him he will be available after his retirement date — set for the end of this month — to answer questions as DiRe settles into the role.
