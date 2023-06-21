DELMAR — It started with a packed house at the Federalsburg Museum. People had gathered to remember a great dirt track racer named Norris “Speedy” Reed. Week in and out at race tracks all over Delmarva and Pennsylvania and New Jersey, he could be seen spitting dirt and competing for the checkered flag. Now 40 years later, his nephew and great-nephew are still at the short track changing tires in the pit and donning fire retardant clothes to face the the Diamond State 50 race again.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.