DELMAR — It started with a packed house at the Federalsburg Museum. People had gathered to remember a great dirt track racer named Norris “Speedy” Reed. Week in and out at race tracks all over Delmarva and Pennsylvania and New Jersey, he could be seen spitting dirt and competing for the checkered flag. Now 40 years later, his nephew and great-nephew are still at the short track changing tires in the pit and donning fire retardant clothes to face the the Diamond State 50 race again.
Ken Covey said, “When Speedy and I were racing and traveling all over the country, it wasn’t for money. It was just the love of the sport. You didn’t have million dollar teams back then. Generosity is the first thing you need to remember about Speedy. I never heard that guy cuss. He was just a gentleman farmer and did a lot for people in racing.”
On May 17, the throaty roar of a Chevy engine could be heard on the number “21” car at the dirt oval track of the Delaware International Speedway. There were around 40 cars that went around the track 25 times in this race.
The number “21” team runs a north eastern modified or, more specifically, it is a sportsman modified or 602 crate sportsman. It has a Chevy crate engine.
Racers can run a stock engine at $6,700 and all the way up to a $50,000 custom one built from the ground up. Even with earplugs in, it is deafening, but the driver said he is so in the zone when the race starts that he just blocks it all out.
As he unfurled the American flag and another with a blue stripe to fly over his trailer, Robert Reed, the pit crew chief, dad and owner, said, “Drivers just break stuff.”
And they did. There were around five crashes in one race. A fleet of safety officials came out, sirens blaring, as the yellow caution flag went up. They had four-wheelers, pickups and tow trucks to clear away the wreckage.
After one bad crash, the crowd of hundreds in the bleachers gasped and then clapped when the driver was OK. This was the short track super series, and there is money to be made if you are fast. NASCAR just bought this series, so it attracts the nation’s top drivers looking for glory and up to a $5,000 pay day.
The Reeds are a family run operation. Their sponsors are sparse. This is a love of the sport operation, which does not mean that they don’t want to win.
“What the NASCAR deal does now is it helps the track more than it really helps us. It adds some money to our point funds. There is some sort of insurance that the track carries for the drivers in the event that something happens. They get some money for track improvements. There are safety improvements, like better caution lights,” said driver Greg Reed.
There is a clear disparity in just the trailers that bring the race cars in. Some are double long, sleek black operations that have $1,000,000 invested. Others are father and son operations that have scraped together $40,000 to run their team. No one gets into this on their own. It is handed down from one generation to the next. And everyone is trying to figure out a way to go fast.
They have sponsors. Not like Verizon or Coca Cola, more like local auto body shops. For $250, a business sponsor a car; $500 would be a big sponsor. For most, racing is a labor of love and a shared family legacy.
“People think I own a race car, so I must be rich,” said Robert Reed, quietly chuckling. This family’s racing history goes back 40 years.
Greg Reed said, “It was a lot of historical stuff I saw growing up. I think he (‘Speedy’ Reed) passed away when I was 5. But my dad helped Walt Breeding with some stuff, different things on his cars. A lot of my inspiration was from my dad and Ken Covey. It was always a family thing. It is too expensive to randomly get involved with. For our whole operation you are looking at $30,000 or $40,000 grand total. There is no insurance. It is just, ‘Hope you don’t tear it up.’ You got to fix it. My dad bought the car. He owns it, I drive it.”
His dad said, “Been doing it forever. I do different stuff on the body. It is aluminum, heavier than a gutter. As far as a carburetor, we can do that, headers and stuff like that. My Uncle “Speedy” Reed inspired me. It gets in your blood, you just do it. Before he was born, Greg went to the race track.
“We run around 15 races a year. We only got crashed once. She is a little wrinkled,” he said of their race car.
It is a true father and son operation.
“My dad has been an auto mechanic his whole life. He is the whole pit crew. He gets a lot of work. He works on race cars 85% of the time. So he has been around it. He was going to NASCAR races with his uncle and my grandfather. It was a family deal,” Greg said.
While Greg got into his fire retardant jumpsuit and laced up his special racing boots, the focus it takes to tear around that track became evident. The cars veer around track turns sideways. They bump each other at high speeds. Mud is kicking up into the drivers’ faces. The roar of the engines are so loud spectators can feel it in their chests. The drivers go into a trance like state.
“It is a rush to be out there. You zone everything out. It is just loud, but at the same time it is quiet because you are not thinking about anything but what you are doing. I don’t even remember what happened in a certain lap because I was too in the moment. You’re going 90 miles an hour. There is no time to think about it. We don’t have rear view mirrors,” Greg said.
“If you’re claustrophobic it is not for you. Once you are strapped in and everything is tight, that is when you shut everything off. It is just hot and sweaty,” he continued.
There is a community among the drivers. They see each other up and down from tracks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Maryland. There is a lot of driving back home late at night once the racing is done.
“At this race I know 75% of the other drivers. It is not like we are the best of friends sitting there texting each other. But if someone gets in a bad wreck, everyone is all worried about if someone is OK and if they need parts to get back on the track,” Greg said.
The larger community of race fans even has their own preacher who travels all over, state to state, track to track, on the circuit to bless the masses. His ministry is forged in dirt and exhaust fumes and the fans who love this sport. Brett Deyo runs several tracks and the Short Track Super Series. He brought the man of prayer on board.
“There are more biblical principles being fulfilled in these pits than people can even comprehend. This is a powerful family. I have been in the pits for five years. We do the national anthem and the prayer,” said track minister Gregory Nitz. He preaches in a non-denominational and passionate style, sharing Jesus’ fundamental message of love.
This is a young man’s sport. One older, retired racer, Jimmy Trimble said that after age 40 or 50 you lose a second of reaction time, and at 100 miles an hour, that is a problem. Most of the guys are in their 20s, but the best drivers have another 10 or 20 years experience added on to that initial nimbleness.
Reed family racing is a multi-generational effort. They work together just like “Speedy” Reed and Ken Covey did. The focus is on going fast and winning, but the real payoff is in the 10,000 little details that make up the effort and the teamwork. Repeated at many different tracks, they carry the flag that “Speedy” hoisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.