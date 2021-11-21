SUDLERSVILLE — A calculated maze of giving vendors was assembled within the Sudlersville Senior Center Saturday, Nov. 6, for Queen Anne’s County Make A Difference Day, a free-to-attend event offering essential services and introducing resources to disadvantaged citizens.
QA Housing Program Administrator Michelle Marshall said 70 households attended the 2021 event, with 115 people served. Though past Make A Difference Days have drawn larger crowds, Marshall said she appreciated the opportunity to get back out into the community.
Last year’s Make A Difference Day was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We didn’t know what turnout we were going to have, whether people were going to be hesitant about being around crowds or not,” she said of this year’s event. “But we also thought that a lot of families need the help and the resources.”
With the exception of 2020, Make A Difference Days have historically taken place on the first Saturday of November since 2014. Marshall said that over the years, organizers have evaluated the most suitable location for the event, bouncing around the county before settling in Sudlersville, where transportation is more manageable for the poorer communities in the northern part of the county.
“We want to make a one-stop shop for services, making sure we can provide everything someone might need,” said Jone Taylor, nurturing coordinator for Queen Anne’s County Social Services.
“Some people don’t want to ask for help,” she continued. “We just don’t want people to do without.”
Upon registering for the event, participants filled out a questionnaire letting volunteers know what services they needed. From there, a guide walked the participant through the senior center, introducing them to the outlets and agencies applicable to their needs.
Make A Difference Day included several kinds of health, housing, and social services. Citizens could sign up for health insurance; they could sign up for a library card. They could learn about job and education opportunities, introduce themselves to mental health care providers and seek legal consultation.
“It’s a good event for people. It really is,” said Auxiliary Deputy Billy Licalzi with the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Haven Ministries and Symphony Village provided warm clothes and toiletry items. The Chesapeake Moms Club offered a large assortment of diapers and wipes.
In lieu of the event’s traditional hot meal, packed lunches were given away, and food pantry items were made available by the Maryland Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Haven Ministries and Moveable Feast organizations.
The mobile dentist office that usually accompanies the event, however, had mechanical issues and was unable to make the trip to Sudlersville. Marshall said dental services were “really missed.”
Several high school students volunteered in different capacities, including cosmetology students, who earned training hours giving haircuts. One of them, Jillian Russell from Queen Anne’s County High School, said Saturday that out of the program’s 1,500 required hours, she was somewhere between 300 and 400 hours.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department nurses administered flu shots and one-dose COVID-19 vaccinations. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered Saturday also qualified as a booster for applicable patients as, according to an October authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can act as a booster following any of the approved vaccines.
Though the pandemic did not canceled this year’s Make A Difference Day, administratively, its effects were felt in the busy main room. Masks were required, and hand sanitizer stations were dispersed throughout the senior center. Also, while the event was supposed to take place at the more spacious Sudlersville Middle School, a last minute policy concern relocated Make A Difference Day to the senior center.
However, the tighter space didn’t make a difference on the good generated by the event, according to volunteers and vendors.
“We offered a day where people could come get the resources and the services that they really need,” Marshall said, adding that she thought this year’s Make A Difference Day went “really well,” despite there being fewer attendees and more logistical issues. “That’s something to feel good about.”
