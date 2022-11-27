EASTON — Talbot County Council members Frank Divilio, Corey Pack and Laura Price reflected on their time serving the county as elected officials during their last meeting Tuesday evening.
During council comments, each member remembered accomplishments during their terms spent serving the county, along with the numerous hurdles they had faced throughout.
Divilio, who was elected to the council in 2018, acknowledged that the group had experienced a challenging four years. While certain things he hoped to accomplish during his term hadn’t come to fruition, Divilio said the council had dealt with a lot of unplanned issues and did a good job of listening to the community. He also thanked county staff, departments and boards for their work, which helped the council listen and tackle a variety of issues.
“At the end of the day, sometimes it feels like you’re putting a puzzle together with somebody who’s pulling pieces out of it and throwing them aside, or throwing extra puzzle pieces in just to mess it up and delay things — it’s a challenge,” Divilio said. “But working with this council, I take a lot of pride in us; I think that we worked well putting the puzzle together the best way that we could.”
Price, who was first elected to the council in 2010, opened her remarks by looking back on how her three terms on the council seemed to go by so quickly. Instead of trying to pick out important pieces of legislation or trying to thank all who had helped her succeed on the council, whom she expressed gratitude toward, Price took a different approach — musing on the various situations she’d experienced as a council member and likening them to differing reflections of nature on the river.
“In the mornings when the sky is just starting to brighten, it’s the beginning, and a chance to make the day have meaning, and to reflect on what you’ll do with that day and how to make a difference,” she said. “That’s what it was like when I first began on the council 12 years ago: such excitement to see what I could make of the day, what could I do with the incredible opportunity that the people of Talbot County had given me. I had a belief that anything could happen, and a vision to make the most of it.”
Price compared making decisions as a council with differing opinions to a foggy morning. While it could be hard to see the view, she said, all of the council members have the same purpose: making choices that benefit people living in Talbot County.
She remembered the challenging and sometimes divisive issues the council had faced, comparing those times to a storm, but the council had to navigate through and bring people back together.
“Sometimes the group of five would be divided ourselves. Each one of us has stood up for what we thought was right,” she said. “People weren’t always happy with the decisions we made, but we did the best we could with the best of intentions, and the winds eventually calm as long as you keep the right perspective.”
Price also reflected on days where the sun shone brightly: giving a proclamation for a wonderful cause, giving a certificate of appreciation for a generous volunteer or thanking the hardworking county staff. Those days made her appreciate her time on the council more because she had known what it was like to navigate through fog and storms.
“For me, there’s emotion and sadness that this day is over,” she said, tearing up, “but upon reflection, a great sense of joy in how it looks now knowing that I could be a part of shaping that view and helping keep the vision of all that characterizes what Talbot County is.”
Pack, who was appointed to the council in 2007 to fill a vacancy and later elected for three terms, reflected on the length of his service on the county council, which spanned the four U.S. presidents, three Maryland governors and one governor-elect, three lieutenant governors and multiple county managers. He recalled a list of accomplishments during that time, including public safety and sewer improvements, working on numerous capital projects, writing the county’s first diversity statement and seeing more diversity in departments.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Talbot County, it really has been,” he said, even as he remembered the rocky start to the beginning of his tenure.
“But it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish the fight,” he added.
“Sometimes you fall short, and that’s okay, and at the end of the day, you know, can you still respect the guy across the table or not?” he said. “And I have to say, I do.”
Pack commended each council member for their service: Price — the council member Pack said he respects most — for her sincerity and efforts in researching legislation thoroughly, Divilio for providing the swing vote to remove the Talbot Boys monument from the courthouse lawn and due diligence behind every decision, Lesher for his careful decision making and institutional experience and Callahan for his sincerity of heart.
Council President Chuck Callahan and Council Vice President Pete Lesher also expressed gratitudes to the departing council members, applauding each for their specific leadership and accomplishments. Both were elected to additional terms.
Several Talbot County staff members and elected leaders also thanked the council for their service.
County Manager Clay Stamp commended the council for stepping forward to serve the county through four challenging years, with the last two being especially difficult due to the pandemic. He added that he looked forward to working with Callahan and Lesher for the next four years.
“People came in and they had issues, and there were tough issues, but every time you met, you listened, you did your best and you served your community, and I commend you for that,” he said.
Stamp mentioned several achievements, including helping bring new talent to the county after senior leaders retired, bringing new technologies to the county’s emergency services and numerous infrastructure projects.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said the council had been instrumental in supporting the sheriff’s office and public safety in the county.
Gamble said the sitting council helped to increase the percentage of sheriff’s deputies living in the county through grant funding, helped create a competitive salary and retirement system and bought a new building to house the sheriff’s office. He added that previous county councils, which Price and Pack served on, also helped with creating a central booking facility and initiated a school resource officer program that has since expanded to both high schools, the middle school and several elementary schools.
The new Talbot County Council will be sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School auditorium. The next council meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 13.
