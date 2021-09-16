EASTON — Talbot County Councilman Frank Divilio said the highly-circulated letter from the nonprofit foundation slated to take the Talbot Boys was only written as a formality, and he does not anticipate difficulties with relocating the controversial Confederate statue.
A letter from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation was sent to Divilio on Sept. 14, just hours before the county council voted 3-2 to relocate the Confederate monument from the county courthouse lawn in Easton to the Cross Keys Battlefield site in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The letter from the foundation's CEO, Keven Walker, advised Divilio that SVBF would prefer the statue remain in its historical place in Talbot County, but the foundation would still take the monument if plans for relocation proceeded.
Divilio said the letter was a follow-up to another from Sept. 3, both of which were sent only to him and were "pretty much the same" message. He did not respond to either one, Divilio added, because he understood it to be part of a formal process.
"They sent a separate follow-up letter to appease a donor," he said. "The last line of the second letter is clear to me, that they are willing to agree to accept it, as they initially said, once (we) made a decision."
The letter has circulated online since the council voted to remove the statue. And on Facebook, some advocates of keeping the Talbot Boys in Easton were questioning if the council should relocate it to a park and foundation that preferred to keep the statue local. They have also criticized the the fact the new letter was not disclosed during the 3-2 vote Tuesday night.
But Divilio explained the foundation does not actively seek monuments to place in their parks, so they wanted the council to exhaust all options first as part of its procedural process.
Divilio explained they did exhaust all options and the foundation was aware of that ahead of the vote. "They sent it," he said,"knowing the vote was coming."
SVBF, a nonprofit organization in Virginia that manages historic Civil War sites, will place the Talbot Boys at Cross Keys, a private park in Rockingham County.
Divilio said they will be moving fairly quickly to relocate the statue.
Before the statue is removed, procedural kinks have to be worked out. The historic commission in Easton has to hold a meeting to configure details regarding the statue's removal, but Divilio said they will be reaching out this week to set that up.
SVBF did not respond to a request for comment before publication.
The Talbot Boys was first placed in 1916 in front of the county courthouse in downtown Easton.
The Confederate monument has spread wide divisions in recent years, with one side arguing that it celebrates slavery and sends the wrong message in front of a courthouse, while others said it should remain because of its historical significance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.