Chief Dixon takes lead in Torch Run to support Special Olympics athletes

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland traveled through Chestertown on Monday morning, June 19. Shown here are Police Chief Ron Dixon carrying the torch, Cpl. Chris Schwink and 7-year-old Sadie Schwink.

 PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE

CHESTERTOWN — Police Chief Ron Dixon led the way on Monday morning for what is believed to be the first locally organized Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland in Kent County.


  

