The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland traveled through Chestertown on Monday morning, June 19. Shown here are Police Chief Ron Dixon carrying the torch, Cpl. Chris Schwink and 7-year-old Sadie Schwink.
CHESTERTOWN — Police Chief Ron Dixon led the way on Monday morning for what is believed to be the first locally organized Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland in Kent County.
Accompanying Chestertown’s chief were Cpl. Chris Schwink and Schwink’s 7-year-old daughter Sadie.
“While we were small in numbers today, we scored big support in the community as we surpassed our goal of $1,000 in LETR shirt sales,” Dixon wrote in a text message.
He said the money raised was enough that the Chestertown Police Department will be recognized on the 2024 commemorative T-shirt as a member of the Torch Club.
“As of today we have raised over $1,300 for Special Olympics Maryland, something we are very proud of,” Dixon said in the text message.
He noted that the CPD continues to support the two state championship Special Olympics events that are held each year in Chestertown — bocce in May and kayaking in August, both hosted by Washington College — where police officers cheer on the athletes and present medals.
Special Olympics’ mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults who have intellectual disabilities.
The Torch Run in Chestertown was one of several held in the state on Monday.
Dixon, Schwink and Sadie started their run shortly after 9 a.m. at the foot of High Street. Their abbreviated route took them a couple of blocks along High Street to Mill Street and then to the Wayne Gilchrest Trail before a ceremonial handoff in Wilmer Park to a law enforcement officer representing Cecil County.
From Cecil, the torch was passed to law enforcement in Harford County, according to Dixon.
From there, it will travel to Baltimore County, where it will be one of four torches used at the opening of the Special Olympics Summer Games on Friday at Towson University.
According to Dixon, the CPD is the only law enforcement agency in Kent County to participate this year, though the Kent County Sheriff’s Office supported the cause with shirt purchases.
“There were some logistical issues on our end that we will resolve in future runs,” he said.
Dixon, who was hired as Chestertown’s police chief in September 2021, participated in the Torch Run for many years during his tenure in Caroline County.
“We didn’t have our own run, so we went to Easton and participated in their event each year,” he said.
Dixon said when he arrived in Chestertown someone from Special Olympics Maryland reached out about participating in the 2022 state bocce tournament for high school students at Washington College.
“We did it, and it has grown from there,” he said.
Dixon said his motivation to get more involved in what he described as “a very special organization” came last November when he was invited to attend the Law Enforcement Torch Run International Conference in Austin, Texas.
