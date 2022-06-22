Waterway Improvement Fund Grant

Maryland Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $1 million Waterway Improvement Fund grant for dredging the Kent Narrows — Chester River northern approach channel.

 PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state.

This funding is awarded to 45 applicants statewide, supporting efforts that include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities, and waterway users.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating public. The fund is primarily derived from the one time 5% excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax.

The Waterway Improvement Fund primarily is used toward the construction and maintenance of more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as acquisition of icebreaking and rescue vessels.

Applications are reviewed and projects selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, then evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public.

DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online Grants Gateway.

Mid- and Upper Shore projects funded in Fiscal Year 2023:

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston

Fuel tank installation

$250,000

Marina parking lot restoration

$75,000

Martinak State Park

Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering

$200,000

Cecil County

Town of Charlestown

Dredging project engineering

$100,000

Dorchester County

Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head

Bulkhead and parking lot

$150,000

City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp

Jetty Repairs

$250,000

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina

Floating breakwater maintenance

$95,000

Kent County

Betterton Fire Company

Purchase of fire/rescue boat

$50,000

Queen Anne’s County

Centreville Landing

Boat ramp replacement

$250,000

Deep Landing Boat Ramp

Boating facility renovations

$250,000

Kent Narrows – Chester River, northern approach channel

Dredging

$1 million

Love Point State Park

Facility improvements project

$800,000

Matapeake Landing

Boat ramp replacement

$250,000

Matapeake Marine Terminal

Access channel dredging

$100,000

Town of Queenstown

Queenstown Creek channel dredging – Phase I

$100,000

Queen Anne’s County

Hydraulic boat trailer

$150,000

Talbot County

Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb

Redecking

$30,000

Windy Hill Landing, Trappe

Redecking

$10,000

Wye Landing, Wye Mills

Repaving

$65,000

Statewide

Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging

$679,213

State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants

$250,000

Maryland Pumpout Grant Program

$145,237

Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s)

$125,000

General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities

$60,000

