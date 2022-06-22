ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state.
This funding is awarded to 45 applicants statewide, supporting efforts that include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.
“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities, and waterway users.”
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating public. The fund is primarily derived from the one time 5% excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax.
The Waterway Improvement Fund primarily is used toward the construction and maintenance of more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as acquisition of icebreaking and rescue vessels.
Applications are reviewed and projects selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, then evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public.
DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online Grants Gateway.
Mid- and Upper Shore projects funded in Fiscal Year 2023:
Caroline County
Choptank Marina, Preston
Fuel tank installation
$250,000
Marina parking lot restoration
$75,000
Martinak State Park
Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering
$200,000
Cecil County
Town of Charlestown
Dredging project engineering
$100,000
Dorchester County
Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head
Bulkhead and parking lot
$150,000
City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp
Jetty Repairs
$250,000
City of Cambridge Municipal Marina
Floating breakwater maintenance
$95,000
Kent County
Betterton Fire Company
Purchase of fire/rescue boat
$50,000
Queen Anne’s County
Centreville Landing
Boat ramp replacement
$250,000
Deep Landing Boat Ramp
Boating facility renovations
$250,000
Kent Narrows – Chester River, northern approach channel
Dredging
$1 million
Love Point State Park
Facility improvements project
$800,000
Matapeake Landing
Boat ramp replacement
$250,000
Matapeake Marine Terminal
Access channel dredging
$100,000
Town of Queenstown
Queenstown Creek channel dredging – Phase I
$100,000
Queen Anne’s County
Hydraulic boat trailer
$150,000
Talbot County
Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb
Redecking
$30,000
Windy Hill Landing, Trappe
Redecking
$10,000
Wye Landing, Wye Mills
Repaving
$65,000
Statewide
Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging
$679,213
State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants
$250,000
Maryland Pumpout Grant Program
$145,237
Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s)
$125,000
General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities
$60,000
