“Opioid and substance abuse has exploded across the nation over the past two years. Abusers have learned NARCAN can keep you alive, and they or a family member/friend go to the local pharmacy and buy it. I met one man who has overdosed nine times, using NARCAN every time to save his life. Used privately, that statistic is not recorded in local numbers. The local numbers look great, but I don’t agree that they’re accurate.”
“The QAC Goes Purple event is a great awareness program for prevention. With the introduction and uprise of various synthetic substances, the trends continue to drop in both overdoses and deaths with initiatives just like this one.”
“Each year our overdose and death numbers have stabilized or dropped. All we can do is continue to educate. Looking at this year’s numbers (four deaths), we’re hoping to be as low as the numbers we had when we first started the ‘Go Purple’ movement in 2017, when we only had five deaths.”
“I believe this is improving. It use to be taboo to talk about it if you had a problem. People are more aware now, and how to treat this form of addiction.”
Terri Britton
Homemaker
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“The kids have teachers talking to them about what this is, and it’s making an impact going forward. I believe that’s why we are seeing a drop in overdoses and deaths.”
Leticia Lopez
Call Center Employee
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Opioid and substance abuse has exploded across the nation over the past two years. Abusers have learned NARCAN can keep you alive, and they or a family member/friend go to the local pharmacy and buy it. I met one man who has overdosed nine times, using NARCAN every time to save his life. Used privately, that statistic is not recorded in local numbers. The local numbers look great, but I don’t agree that they’re accurate.”
Kevin McCracken
Realtor
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“The QAC Goes Purple event is a great awareness program for prevention. With the introduction and uprise of various synthetic substances, the trends continue to drop in both overdoses and deaths with initiatives just like this one.”
Brian Washington
Agency Musician
Hyattsville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Each year our overdose and death numbers have stabilized or dropped. All we can do is continue to educate. Looking at this year’s numbers (four deaths), we’re hoping to be as low as the numbers we had when we first started the ‘Go Purple’ movement in 2017, when we only had five deaths.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.