“Yes. The problem with this one is: it’s super new and there has been no long-term testing of it. People have lost their jobs over refusing to get the vaccine, and many of their personal questions about long-term effects haven’t been clearly answered. I’ve lost confidence in the CDC and other government medical agencies in dealing with this.”
“No. Mandates for vaccinations have existed for a long time, even before the pandemic. Being vaccinated is for the ‘greater good,’ and the science stands behind it. There can also be exceptions for certain reasons.”
“No. People volunteer to get vaccinated against diseases that have been eradicated. Exceptions are always allowed. Our family has an exception, but that went ‘out the window’ when we all got vaccinated to help prevent the spread of this virus and get it under control.”
“No, it doesn’t attack our personal freedoms. Vaccinations are made to keep us all safe.”
Marge Brown
Retired NSA Employee
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Yes. The problem with this one is: it’s super new and there has been no long-term testing of it. People have lost their jobs over refusing to get the vaccine, and many of their personal questions about long-term effects haven’t been clearly answered. I’ve lost confidence in the CDC and other government medical agencies in dealing with this.”
John Grimes
Retired School Teacher
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“No. Mandates for vaccinations have existed for a long time, even before the pandemic. Being vaccinated is for the ‘greater good,’ and the science stands behind it. There can also be exceptions for certain reasons.”
Tyler Vaviola
Retail Seafood
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“No. People volunteer to get vaccinated against diseases that have been eradicated. Exceptions are always allowed. Our family has an exception, but that went ‘out the window’ when we all got vaccinated to help prevent the spread of this virus and get it under control.”
Valeria Ogoh
Accountant
Bowie
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“No. I believe people should get vaccinated to be safe. My children got vaccinated to go to school safely, long before this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.