“I had no problems with the first two shots of the vaccine. However, getting the shots has become so politicized. If my doctor recommends I get the booster, I’ll do it.”
Bob Payne
Self-Employed
Salisbury
“I don’t know how the government can offer the booster shot when none of the vaccines have been approved yet.”
David Gillmore
Self-Employeed
Shelley, Idaho
“I think we need to trust the science. I had no issues with the first two shots in becoming fully vaccinated.”
Joy Sharp
Retired Teacher
Aberdeen
“I think it’s definitely something for the older generation that’s best, and those with compromised immune systems. I’ll get it when it become available for me.”
Jack Spence
Retired
“I have questions about the booster shot, as I believe many others do. I haven’t yet decided if I’m going to get it or not. I’m just not sure.”
Dolly Taylor
Retired Nurse
Starr
Bay views
