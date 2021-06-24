EASTON — The Chesapeake Moms Club has selected Dock Street Foundation as a beneficiary of its annual fundraising efforts.
Inspired by Dock Street’s Hopeful campaign, Stevensville’s Chesapeake Moms Club raised more than $3,000 for Dock Street Foundation at their recent annual charity event. The Chesapeake Moms Club is a social and philanthropic nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the lives of their children, families, community, and themselves.
The Moms Club participates in many locally-oriented charity and volunteer efforts throughout the year. Their community service activities in FY2021 included partnering with local businesses to fundraise for supplies and donate backpacks, diapers, formula, wipes to the Queen Anne’s County Department of Social Services; fundraised & collected blankets to donate to cancer patients for local organization “Bubba’s Blankets”; supported “Feed a Family” Turkey Tags; supported Christmas Angels in partnership with Children’s Choice.
They organized a coat drive for our “Share the Warmth” Drive to Haven Ministries; fundraised for donations for the Loving Hearts Women’s Shelter in Annapolis; organized a team of runners for Rowan’s Run via Eastern Shore Performance Center; fundraised for “Ruby’s Rainbow” and participated in a beach clean-up in honor of Earth Day with Kent Island Beach Clean Ups. In May, the group held their end-of-year charity auction and raised over $3,000 for Dock Street Foundation.
The Chesapeake Moms Club will consider supporting nonprofit organizations that contact them for assistance, and welcomes other moms to join in their club as volunteers. Interested parties should email chesapeakemomsclub@gmail.com.
Easton-based Dock Street Foundation engages Eastern Shore communities to make a difference, and supports local health, kids, education and the environment. Their recent Hopeful campaign used art to inspire Hope in the community during COVID-19 and raised funds to support local charitable efforts through the pandemic.
