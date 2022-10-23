Dodson running for District 3 Talbot school board seat

EASTON — Amy Dodson, wife of an educator, mother of three and resident of Talbot County since 2013, is running for Talbot County School Board in District 3. District 3 includes: Stoney Ridge, Corbin Parkway, Easton Club, Easton Club East, Cooke’s Hope and The Oaklands as well as other neighborhoods in those areas.

