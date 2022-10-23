Dodson running for District 3 Talbot school board seat

EASTON — Amy Dodson, wife of an educator, mother of three and resident of Talbot County since 2013, is running for Talbot County School Board in District 3. District 3 includes: Stoney Ridge, Corbin Parkway, Easton Club, Easton Club East, Cooke’s Hope and The Oaklands as well as other neighborhoods in those areas.
All three of Dodson’s children are enrolled in Talbot County public schools. Her youngest has Downs Syndrome, and she said she feels fortunate to have such a loving child. Dodson is an advocate for those with special needs and those with IEP’s. She has learned a great deal about advocacy, and said she will work toward ensuring all children receive the education they need from the local school system.
Education issues are discussed frequently at the Dodson household and with friends who are teachers, as well as other parents.
Dodson said, “The future of our community depends upon the success of our schools; and I am willing to listen, to take every opportunity to communicate the needs of our district, and to collaborate with all board members to bring our best ideas to fruition.”
As a graduate of Chowan University and national sales director for a specialty gas company, Dodson is also mindful of budget issues. Teacher retention has become an issue nationwide, and she said she is pleased that it’s recognized in Talbot County.
“Needs that must be addressed include teacher recruitment and the ability to retain the fine teachers we have,” she said, adding this has been a problem for our district, if we want quality schools, we must have quality teachers.
Funding for school safety and counseling for behavioral issues have also become larger concerns.
“Parents are expressing concerns about vaping, bullying and behavioral issues on various Facebook pages. I have no reason to believe our schools are not safe, but I am not privy as to what plans for safety and funding for these resources are at this time. I hope I am given the opportunity to work with our school board and be able to reassure parents that their concerns will be addressed,” she said.
Dodson has been endorsed by the Talbot County Education Association and said she is looking forward to contributing to Talbot County’s schools and the future.
“We must keep our best teachers and continue to work toward closing achievement gaps. I will work hard for our children,” Dodson said.
