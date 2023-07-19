PRESTON — The staff at LNT Seafood greeted customers warmly as they came in the door during the lunch rush on Wednesday, July 12, taking lunch orders, giving recipe advice, and serving up fresh seafood and made to order dishes.
The Preston business, open since 2015, recently rolled out a new initiative, "Doing It Different," or D.I.D., to provide food to those in need, allowing people in need to pick up a box with a mix of produce and non-perishable goods.
People that need it can enter the store and say, "I'm here for my pickup order," and they can receive a box with food, no questions asked.
“We’re just trying to help out where we can," said LNT owner and Easton resident Lindsey Vanous, describing the D.I.D. initiative as "community assistance based on community involvement."
Need can take a variety of different forms, sometimes a shortfall in resource a day or two before a paycheck, and the process for more formal assistance, like through the state or federal government, can take a long time, Vanous said.
Customer service at the carry out food business is a fundamental part of the business, and Vanous emphasizes it to her two employees, Nancy Beulah and Jersey Kannar. "It’s not just customer service, it’s legitimate kindness," she said.
In addition to the lives lost and damage done by COVID-19, Vanous believes the pandemic hurt the general tone of kindness. She related recent experiences at an establishment out of town, and noticed that while the food and service were good, the warmth was missing, a phenomenon she sees widely.
The paradigm of kindness, warmth and humor with customers played out multiple times in a matter of minutes as Vanous and Beulah interacted as they bustled around the behind the counter in the open kitchen the former spent six months converting from a storage unit.
One frequent flier came paid for crabs for a family gathering, and another longtime customer, Donna Yewell-Burke, came in for fish to replicate a seafood Reuben sandwich recently enjoyed in Ocean City.
"I wouldn't use tuna for that," Vanous told the customer, recommending catfish instead. That's what Vanous uses when she does her seafood Reuben, adding that the key was grilling the sauerkraut beforehand.
"She always hooks me up," Yewell-Burke said.
Charleston native Vanous said she started LNT in 2015 in lieu of opening a food truck, bringing a Low Country cooking twist to Eastern Shore cuisine.
The kindness-driven customer service put a karma-consciousness spin on Southern hospitality even before the D.I.D. rollout, as people picking up orders are encouraged to write a note with encouragement or a pleasant thought to be included in the next person's pick up order — a different kind of pay it forward, Vanous said.
Customers really appreciate the interaction, and Vanous said the relationship with the community and positive feedback about the food and rapport with clients can be seen on LNT's social media.
The D.I.D. program has seen a positive and active response there, garnering compliments and encouragement, and even more importantly, material support. Other one time or ongoing donations are welcomed, and arrangements can be made by contacting LNT.
"Because of our platform, I know we could give back," Vanous said. "I didn’t think it would take off like it has."
The success seen even during the brief amount of time has been rewarding.
"It’s amazing to see someone less weighted down by the day because they didn’t know how they were going to feed their kid," Vanous said.
Some local partners have stepped up to help, including Bartenfelder Farms, Bethesda United Methodist Church and Scent of Lavender. One local woman is bringing 50 cans of sloppy joe mix.
Vanous said people in others areas have expressed the intent to start a similar program — she hopes it will catch on more broadly.
"It’s the little things that make a big difference," she said.
There's a responsibility to try to make a difference, Vanous said: "If you have more than most, I think you should."
