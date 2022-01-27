MILLINGTON — A 27-year-old Millington man is charged with second-degree assault after what police described as a “barricade” incident at his home Monday night.
Tyler Lee Fox surrendered to police without incident, according to Capt. Dennis Hickman of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
Hickman said ammunition and three long guns, including a rifle loaded with seven rounds, were seized from the home.
Deputies transported Fox to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown for a psychiatric evaluation, Hickman said.
Fox was discharged from the hospital.
A warrant for Fox’s arrest was obtained Monday night and he was served Tuesday, according to court records.
Fox was released on $25,000 unsecured bond pending trial March 14 in the District Court for Kent County.
An extreme risk protective order was issued; that’s a temporary court-issued civil order requiring Fox to surrender all firearms and ammunition to law enforcement and barring him from purchasing any firearms or ammunition.
According to a KCSO news release, at about 8:48 p.m. Monday, a third party caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 29000-block of River Road. This is the home of Fox and three family members.
The caller had received numerous text messages from a resident in the home describing the events that involved a firearm, according to the news release.
The complainant in the case did not want to call 9-1-1 for fear of retaliation by Fox, police reported.
Responding deputies were able to assist family members out of the home.
Based on statements that Fox allegedly made and previous police experiences, the decision was made to deploy the sheriff’s office’s eight-member Tactical Team, Hickman said.
“At the time, we were under the impression that he (Fox) had made threats. He had a gun and the means of carrying out those threats, and he had history. We had almost the same scenario with him two years ago,” Hickman said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
KCSO deputies, assisted by Natural Resource Police and patrol units of the Maryland State Police, surrounded the home and contact was made with Fox.
Shortly afterward, at about 10:30 p.m., Fox came out on his own without a weapon and he was taken into custody, according to Hickman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.