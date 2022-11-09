DENTON — Donald Baker will be Caroline County’s next sheriff. With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Baker had a commanding and insurmountable lead over his opponent, Democrat Tim Crook. Baker, the Republican candidate, garnered 7,094 votes to Crook’s 1,902. Seventy-two write-in votes were recorded.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.