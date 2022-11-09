DENTON — Donald Baker will be Caroline County’s next sheriff. With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Baker had a commanding and insurmountable lead over his opponent, Democrat Tim Crook. Baker, the Republican candidate, garnered 7,094 votes to Crook’s 1,902. Seventy-two write-in votes were recorded.
“This is truly a humbling experience, one which I am honored to accept,” Baker said from his home after hearing the election results Tuesday night. “I hope to build on the positive work of my predecessors as well as working towards my campaign promises. Thank you to my supporters and family during this campaign, as I will work hard for the citizens of Caroline County as their next sheriff.”
He said he was grateful for support of his wife Sherry and daughters Olivia and Sydney.
“They were great through this whole process. They’ve been champs,” he said.
Baker has nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement, including 25 years with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. A lieutenant under outgoing Sheriff Randy Bounds, Baker is a member of the command staff where he is in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division, School Resource Officers Division and deputies assigned to the Drug Task Force.
Among the priorities of his campaign were stopping the illegal flow of drugs into the county, protecting children with a robust School Resource Officer program and recruiting and retaining motivated, professional and well-trained personnel.
Baker will be sworn in as sheriff at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Caroline County Courthouse. Earlier that morning a changing of the guard ceremony is planned at the sheriff's office.
