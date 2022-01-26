WORTON — Twenty-two people, including seven children, have been displaced following the Tuesday night, Jan. 18 fire at an apartment complex in the 11000-block of Old Worton Road.
The Department of Social Services has taken the lead on assisting the families. Additional help has come from the Delmarva chapter of the American Red Cross, which serves Kent County; the Kent County Local Management Board; and Hope Community Alliance, formerly known as Hope House, based in Rock Hall.
The Red Cross team, including chapter Executive Director Theresa Young, were on-site the night of the fire to provide immediate support to seven families displaced, Ashley Henyan, communications director for the Red Cross, told the Kent County News in an email.
Assistance provided included food, water, financial resources to help meet immediate emergency needs, and health and mental health support by need.
“Our team of disaster workers, comprised mostly of volunteers, will continue to work with the families displaced as they continue down the road to recovery,” Henyan said the email.
Dawson Hunter, housing and transportation coordinator with the Local Management Board, said in an email that the Red Cross has provided hotel vouchers, medication and reading glasses to those affected. DSS has provided hotel accommodations, gift cards, food and other resources.
Those who are interested in donating clothes or other items to the families are encouraged to do so.
Hope Community Alliance is accepting food and clothing donations, which can be dropped off at Skippy’s, located at 227 High St. in Chestertown.
For more information on donating with Hope Community Alliance, contact Mike Riggin at 410-778-2073 or 410-725-7572.
A Google Sheet has been circulating among various groups on FaceBook. It includes information on what is needed for the seven families displaced by the fire.
While not all clothing sizes have been listed for every family, clothes of all sizes are needed, particularly men’s large and extra-large and women’s extra-large to 3XL. Shoes of all sizes are also needed, particularly men’s 8.5 through 11 and women’s 5.5 and 9 through 10.
Children’s clothes are also needed in boy’s sizes 0-3 months and 4T and girl’s sizes 2T, 4T and 14/16. Children’s shoes are also needed.
Other personal items, including diapers, pull-ups, other baby items, lotion, deodorant and school supplies have been requested in the spreadsheet.
According to Hunter, four of the displaced families are being housed at the Red Roof Inn in Chestertown. Red Cross has given each family three nights stay and DSS gave each family an additional seven days.
The other three displaced families are now staying with relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.