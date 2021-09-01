CHESTER — Nearly two weeks ago, Gov. Larry Hogan said he wanted the state of Maryland to receive its fair share of refugees fleeing Afghanistan who are being moved to the U.S.
“It’s the only the right thing to do to support those Afghanis who have stood by the U.S. government the past 20-years in our fight against global terrorism,” Hogan said. Since then, more than 10,000 Afghan refugees have already arrived at military bases in northern Virginia.
Eleven congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, based out of the Annapolis area, stretching from Brooklyn Heights (south of Baltimore) across the Bay Bridge — and covering all of Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, are collecting toiletries to be donated to the refugee organization “Homes Not Borders” based in Maryland. The drop off location for the Eastern Shore will be at 110 Goodhand Creek Road in Chester, Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The list of toiletries requested include: toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary pads, and razors.
Representatives will be at the church to accept all donations between those times. The items donated will then be driven to Annapolis from the 11 different collection locations, and then driven collectively to Homes Not Borders facility in Landover, Maryland.
For more information about Homes Not Borders, a non-profit based in Maryland seeking to help refugees, particularly Afghanis now coming to the U.S., visit homesnotborders.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.