Donor funds new solar array for Talbot schools

A photovoltaic solar array has been installed on a parcel of land near the Talbot County Education Center on Magnolia Street in Easton. Funded by Mr. and Mrs. Peter Yungbluth, the project was made possible through collaboration between Talbot County Public Schools, Easton Utilities, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and Sunrise Solar. From left: front row, Lynne Duncan, TCPS; Buck Duncan, Mid-Shore Community Foundation; Sharon Pepukayi, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools; and Pete and Linda Yungbluth, donors; back row, Dan Baugher, Sunrise Solar; John Hines, Easton Utilities; and Kevin Shafer, TCPS; Eddie Westerfield, Easton Utilities.

EASTON — After Peter Yungbluth retired from his 22-year career as a biomedical engineer at University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center (formerly Easton Memorial Hospital), he began to focus his energy on researching how he could personally help reduce what he refers to as “greenhouse gas debt.”


  

