Donor funds new solar array for Talbot schools

EASTON — After Peter Yungbluth retired from his 22-year career as a biomedical engineer at University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center (formerly Easton Memorial Hospital), he began to focus his energy on researching how he could personally help reduce what he refers to as “greenhouse gas debt.”
“I became aware many years ago that I was putting too much carbon dioxide into the air, and would have to take a bunch of it out, but I didn’t know how big a problem it would be and I kept saying ‘later,’” he said. “Now I am out of time and have a lot of catching up to do. Our home rooftop solar makes enough to run our house and electric car, but all the rest of the fossil-fuel emissions I’m accountable for are not so easily eliminated.”
Yungbluth decided to expand his efforts into the community. He said he believed Talbot County Public Schools, and, in particular, the recently constructed Easton Elementary School would certainly benefit from installation of solar. He contacted Kevin Shafer, TCPS director of operations to share his ideas and his intent to make a generous contribution to fund the project. He learned that the school had been planned to include an extensive solar system, but the cost could not be justified at the time of construction.
Yungbluth was determined. He reached out to Buck Duncan at Mid-Shore Community Foundation to discuss leveraging other community support to supplement his donation to achieve the needed funding. Meanwhile, TCPS continued to examine other options that could make this opportunity a reality and arrived at what became the perfect solution.
In 2016, the school district received a donation of a 2.4 acre parcel of land near the Talbot County Education Center on Magnolia Street in Easton.
“We looked at several potential uses for the property, but it was determined that that we would not be able to build on it due to environmental conditions,” said Lynne Duncan, assistant superintendent for Administrative and Support Services. “However, it is the perfect location for a solar array.”
By using the open land that TCPS had available, the district could also avoid the maintenance issues surrounding roof mounted systems.
“The panels will save the schools money by producing almost-free electricity for 25-30 years,” Yungbluth said. “This helps reduce our (greenhouse gas) debt, as solar replaces coal and gas electricity generation. The less CO2 we send up to the air, the less we have to take back out. Taking it out is 2-3 times as expensive as the electricity it gives us.”
A community collaboration soon evolved. Easton Utilities coordinated the install of the necessary electrical infrastructure, and also aided in the process of “net metering” to allow for the energy generated to be applied/credited to the Easton Elementary Campus. Sunrise Solar of Chestertown provided and installed the solar panel structure.
“We were thrilled to be included as a partner on this project and commend Mr. Yungbluth on his progressive vision and TCPS on their commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Eddie Westerfield, supervisor of Electrical Design and Inspection for Easton Utilities.
“Funding this first phase of the Magnolia Street photovoltaic array in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools and Easton Utilities and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a good way to begin to tackle the problem,” Yungbluth said. “By taking over for coal and gas powered generation, this project will stop about 100 pounds of CO2 from going into our air each day. The current price for removing carbon dioxide is about 50 cents per pound; this project avoids it for about 9 cents per pound. Sounds like a bargain to me!”
Yungbluth would like to see other members of the community contribute to expanding the solar installation. “The county has plenty of room for more panels, and our schools will put the energy to good use,” he said.
Anyone interested in supporting the next phase of the project should contact Duncan at Mid-Shore Community Foundation at 410-820-8175, and ask about the fund “Helping Talbot Public Spaces Generate Renewable Energy.”
“Mid-Shore Community Foundation is pleased to be a part of this exciting and rewarding project,” Duncan said. “We are fortunate that there are individuals like Pete Yungbluth who are willing to share their personal time, talent and resources to make a difference for future generations of Talbot County residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.