CAMBRIDGE — As teachers, students and administrators gear up to go back to school, the Dorchester County Board of Education is looking at how they will approach this school year.
At the beginning of the Aug. 17 Board of Education meeting, board members heard school plans from Choptank Elementary School Principal Gave Parker and Mace’s Lane Middle School Principal Patricia Prosser.
Both principals spoke about their plans to improve schools, including improving student reading levels and decreasing the number of suspensions. Board members asked questions about how the schools plan to track progress, address staffing vacancies and what things the board and community can do to help the schools reach their goals.
Throughout the rest of the meeting, board members asked questions, initiated conversations and probed deeper about many of the meeting’s agenda items.
At the end of the meeting, board member Theresa Stafford gave her hopes for the school year.
“I hope that as we move forward as a board, the community does not have to guess where we are and where we’re going,” she said. “This year we will be transparent in everything we do.”
Stafford said conversations are healthy and that hard conversations need to happen.
“One of the first things in moving forward,” she said, “(is) we have to be realistic. And we may not paint a rosy picture that everybody this year is going to sit here and smile and agree.”
Stafford said that, as board members, listening to the community and supporting teachers is vital.
“We are the voice of the people who elected us to make sure that we are doing the best we can for the kids we have and for the community that we serve,” she said.
Board member Chris Wheedleton said he’s excited about making data-driven decisions this school year. He said there a plans for a new dashboard that will show whether progress on student outcomes is being made in the district.
“We’re putting ourselves to account and making sure that we can really report where we’re seeing progress,” he said.
Wheedleton also talked about the importance of having civil and constructive conversations as a board. He said that this can go hand-in-hand with data-driven decision making.
“I think that’s an important message for our kids to hear as we go back into school as well — that civility and data can actually go together,” he said. “It’s all about us looking at the data and then making really smart decisions about what we do.”
School Board President Susan Morgan said it’s going to take collaboration to effect change.
“There’s no reason that Dorchester County can’t be the best county on the Eastern Shore for education,” she said. “To do that though, we need a little bit more help. We need help from parents, guardians, grandparents, anyone who has a child in our system.”
