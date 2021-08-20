Register of Wills candidate Terry Wheatley

Register of Wills candidate Terry Wheatley prepares to file her paperwork.

CAMBRIDGE — The 2022 election season is underway in Dorchester County as some candidates have filed for office, and others have declared their intent to run.

Three local candidates filed with the State Board of Elections as of Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Republican District 37B Delegate Chris Adams of Hebron, who was recently elevated within his party to House Minority Whip, filed for re-election on July 9.

David Beverly of Hurlock filed as an independent on May 19 to run for Dorchester County Council District 5.

Terry Wheatley of Cambridge filed as a Democrat to run for Register of Wills on Aug. 4, a position she has held since appointed in November 2020 after the passing of longtime officeholder Doris Lewis.

Other candidates have announced their candidacy, but have not yet filed with the state elections board.

Mike Hartford of Vienna announced he intends to run for the delegate seat in District 37A.

Rob Kramer of the Neck District in Cambridge announced his intention to run for the Dorchester County Council District 1 seat.

Teresa Stafford of Cambridge said she plans to run for the Dorchester County Board of Education seat in District 2.

Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox kicked off his campaign in an event on Aug. 5 at Governor’s Hall in Cambridge.

