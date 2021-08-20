Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Register of Wills candidate Terry Wheatley prepares to file her paperwork.
CAMBRIDGE — The 2022 election season is underway in Dorchester County as some candidates have filed for office, and others have declared their intent to run.
Three local candidates filed with the State Board of Elections as of Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Republican District 37B Delegate Chris Adams of Hebron, who was recently elevated within his party to House Minority Whip, filed for re-election on July 9.
David Beverly of Hurlock filed as an independent on May 19 to run for Dorchester County Council District 5.
Terry Wheatley of Cambridge filed as a Democrat to run for Register of Wills on Aug. 4, a position she has held since appointed in November 2020 after the passing of longtime officeholder Doris Lewis.
Other candidates have announced their candidacy, but have not yet filed with the state elections board.
Mike Hartford of Vienna announced he intends to run for the delegate seat in District 37A.
Rob Kramer of the Neck District in Cambridge announced his intention to run for the Dorchester County Council District 1 seat.
Teresa Stafford of Cambridge said she plans to run for the Dorchester County Board of Education seat in District 2.
Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox kicked off his campaign in an event on Aug. 5 at Governor’s Hall in Cambridge.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.