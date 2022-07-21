CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Council members met Monday to discuss amendments to their charter and the police accountability board. Councilman Lenny Pfeffer talked about all the public testimony the charter review topic received.
“I think that there was ample discussion about the charter and also the police accountability board. I’m so happy when the citizens can come and interact with us like this, so that we can hear what’s on their minds too, and because we want to make sure we’re being good representatives to the people,” said Pfeffer.
Residents gave testimony on charter changes to make or stay the same.
“The charter review committee spent months coming up with ideas based off citizen comments, employee comments and some of the council members submitted different ideas that they thought the charter might look at for revisions,” said Pfeffer.
A total of five speakers addressed the current charter with a main topic being about the need to hire a county manager.
“I applaud and commend the charter commission for taking their time to look at that document,” said Pfeffer, who added he is hoping for a qualified pool of county manager candidates.
“At our next meeting on Aug. 2 we are going to be making a decision on which of the amendments should go through. I’d like to see the county manager be allowed to reside outside of the county so it opens the pool up of our available candidates,” said Pfeffer.
Next, the council discussed the police accountability board, which is currently in formation.
“We want to make sure the police accountability board is fair to the citizens as well as to the law enforcement officers so that we are giving everybody their due turn to provide the facts of what actually happened in any instance that may be in dispute,” said Pfeffer.
The council heard testimony from Teresa Bean, a lawyer and legal scholar who lives in the county, about the formation of a police accountability board. Council President Jay Newcomb said her testimony was very well received.
“I’m glad to hear a really knowledgeable person speak on the police accountability board. Teresa Bean is a professor and a lawyer who also teaches at the police academy and the DNR academy so it is great to have a county resident who has reviewed not only in the county but all over the state so that we have really good information when we come up with our final board decisions,” said Newcomb.
The meeting was over two hours of mostly testimony on the charter with the charter reviewers discussing the pros and cons of a county manager position where the requirement that the county manager reside in the county be waived to get a better pool of candidates.
“We had a very good turnout tonight. I love it when the community gets involved with what we are actually doing unlike some nights when we have very few people,” Pfeffer said.
Following that, Pfeffer talked about the young man who was recognized during the meeting for his contribution to Wreaths Across America.
“I’d like to say congratulations to Trevor Geer for his determination and volunteerism for a young man of his age. I think it is just incredible that he’s setting an example for other young kids and making Dorchester County look great. He got the Learn Award, which was awarded to him by the Wreaths Across America, which is a program that provides wreaths to veteran cemeteries on a broad scale all around the country,” Pfeffer said.
The Learn Award is an honor given by Wreaths Across American to a young person who fulfills the mission to remember, honor and teach. Geer raised enough money for over 400 wreaths by running lemonade stands, holding yard sales and fundraising from businesses in the community.
The council meeting marked the first meeting that was live streamed on the internet for all to see. All council meetings will be live streamed in the future.
