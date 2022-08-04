CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County council met Tuesday to discuss a number of funding issues. Council members talked about using $3 million in ARPA funds to build a new county health department building in Cambridge. Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said the funds are to help the county with a number of issues.
“We have American Rescue Plan funds to spend in the county. The county received $6.2 million dollars worth of American Rescue Plan funds. We’re trying to look at ways to best help the county, organizations and citizens instead of sending the money to multiple different agencies in the county to assist them. Three members of the council voted to send $3 million of our $6.2 million to design a new health department instead of helping organizations with their issues,” said Pfeffer.
The council also looked at soccer equipment for two soccer fields. The applicants were asking for $6,000 to purchase two sets of field goals for the sports areas as well as other equipment. A lacrosse entity took the two sets of goals but did not replace them so the soccer fields are currently without goals.
Following that, the council discussed using a headhunter firm to help fill vacant positions. There are many positions that require the person to reside in the county. Council Member Libby Nagel says the county needs help to fill multiple vacancies with people who make Dorchester County their home.
“Since we are experiencing so many vacancies throughout the county, I would like to put forth a motion that we look into hiring a headhunter firm to try and help us because nothing that we are doing is working and we need to try and get some work force because it’s just getting worse every day,” Nagel said.
The council decided to get quotes for the cost of using a headhunter firm to fill all vacancies.
Next, the council heard advice from Teresa Bean, an attorney and legal scholar who is making recommendations on the Police Advisory Board which needs board members to be chosen. Bean recommends that the board follow the diversity model that other counties are following.
“The main thing we looked at was to delineate whether there has to be a certain amount of women on the board as well as a certain amount of minorities as other counties have done. It would also give the chief or the chairperson of the board five years in office and then they could also be up for another 5 years making that person able to serve 10 years,” said Bean.
The police accountability board is for private citizens if they need to file complaints against police officers.
“There are a lot of counties that have an online system where you can apply, where you can file your complaint. You can file it with the police accountability board or with the law enforcement agency itself. It does not need to be notarized or certified in any way,” said Bean.
Bean says the council will be looking for people to appoint to serve on the boards.
“We also need people to volunteer their services for the police accountability board or for the administrative charging committee,” said Bean.
Bean says it’s important to set up the police accountability board in the county right the first time so that officials don’t have to come back with many amendments.
