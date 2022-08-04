Dorchester county council hears issues

The Dorchester County Council hears issues Tuesday. 

 PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County council met Tuesday to discuss a number of funding issues. Council members talked about using $3 million in ARPA funds to build a new county health department building in Cambridge. Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said the funds are to help the county with a number of issues.

