CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met for a regular meeting Wednesday to discuss the new health department building proposal, which would be financed with $3 million of ARPA money.
The council decided they would like to get quotes on the construction of the new building. There was also talk about renovating the current building or possibly looking at purchasing another building for the health department.
Councilman Ricky Travers wanted more clarification before deciding on ordering drawn plans.
“What are we doing? Are we going to look at the big picture or have some of you made up your minds on what you want to do? We did a lot of work on it before. We looked at old buildings. We looked at new buildings. The new building was pricey. Prices are going up now. I’d like to see some proposals before doing anything at all,” Travers said.
Councilman Lenny Pfeffer also wanted to get more information before having plans drawn.
“I’d like to see some ideas of quotes for how much they would charge us for doing preliminary engineering studies, maybe from a few different companies,” Pfeffer said.
Council Member Libby Nagel wants to renovate the current building rather than build a new one.
“The health department needs to be renovated. You’ll have plenty of room if you re-do that back room for them and get rid of all those storage sheds back there which they don’t need and then that will give them the parking spaces that they need,” Nagel said.
Pfeffer asked Nagel for more clarification on renovating the health department building.
“So you want this for more than just a health department? You want this to be a multi-resource building?” Pfeffer asked.
“I guess that is what you would call it. It should have been done a long time ago,” Nagel said. “You are going to have way less money into revamping that building and adding on than going out and building a new building from scratch.”
Council members motioned to have one of the county consultants contact firms to get evaluations for cost estimates for engineering, the project and other optional solution ideas.
Next, the council discussed soccer equipment needed in the county. A total of $1,773.83 is the amount mentioned to purchase needed equipment. It was determined that the money would come out of the operating budget.
Councilman Lenny Pfeffer was glad to help secure funds for the soccer community.
“I was happy to see that we will be purchasing new soccer equipment to help supply the county’s soccer program for the benefit of our county children,” Pfeffer said.
Next, council members discussed a list of priorities for possible Mid-Shore Regional Council funding. Most pressing is the problem with the Suicide Bridge restaurant, which is having to pump out its wastewater often and is in need of connecting to the Secretary water plant.
Council members discussed the possibility of funding to help pay for wastewater treatment plant improvements, which would allow the restaurant to tie in to that system. The Mid-Shore Regional Council initiates and coordinates plans and projects for the development of human and economic resources of the region.
The county council of Dorchester County meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
