CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met and discussed issues related to the Police Accountability Board and the issue of deer overpopulation consuming crops on county farms Tuesday night.
When it came time to pass the legislation for the new Police Accountability Board, several council members decided they need more time to carefully study the legislation to be sure they approve every part of the measure before voting to pass it. Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said looking at the legislation more carefully is a good idea.
“I think it’s important that we’re getting ready to pass legislation for the police accountability board. I want to make sure that all council is well informed with all the decisions that we’re going to have to make on this. So I want to make sure that we all get together and do get our facts so we can work together to come up with a good accountability board for the citizens of the county,” said Pfeffer.
The council also addressed the problem of deer overpopulation. Councilmember Libby Nagel requested the council’s help to send a letter to the secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and the secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture to address the crop damage permits as well as hunting regulations that are specific to Dorchester County.
Pfeffer said the deer issue needs immediate attention and the council voted to help.
“The deer population issue is very important for the farmers,” Pfeffer said. “We have to do something to help them cut down on the loss they’re getting from the deer, especially loss from deer coming in at night. We haven’t been able to regulate their numbers, especially in the southern portion of the county. We can send a letter of support and gain the support of the state, then that would be extremely beneficial.”
After voting to help farmers with the deer overpopulation, the council approved the FY23 Board of Education budget. The budget calls for $20,937,715 for operating expenses and $400,000 for capital expenses.
Next, burial sites were discussed. Currently it is legal for family members and ancestors to visit graves on private land. It is also legal for family members and ancestors to determine the boundaries of burial sites. However, it’s been determined that people who are not the landowners on private land where graves exist should not be the ones to determine the boundary lines. The council discussed that matter for the county’s burial site preservation board to take up.
The council also recognized Irene Gibbs and awarded her a special plaque honoring her on her retirement of 32 years of service as a Dorchester County corrections officer.
