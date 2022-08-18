CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met Tuesday evening and discussed forming a Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee, as now required by state law. Councilman Lenny Pfeffer discussed how the council is tackling this project.
“I think the most important part of the meeting was our introduction of the Police Accountability Bill. It’s something that we’ve been behind on and we need to get this bill started. If there are any changes or amendments down the road, we can address them at that time but we missed the deadline of July 1 so it has to be introduced,” Pfeffer said.
Pfeffer said the Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee for the county will reflect what other counties are doing.
“Our bill mirrors surrounding counties. The wording of our bill addresses the law as written but there are some changes that are allowable at the county level. So we’re looking at some options to modify our local bill to our surrounding community,” Pfeffer said.
Pfeffer said he expects the boards will be formed soon.
“I believe that the bill will be passed within the next month or so and that we will be placing members onto the board immediately after that. The ACC is part of the same bill so once the Police Accountability Board is turned from bill to law, then we will start accepting resumes for the ACC board as well,” Pfeffer said.
Next, Dorchester County Magistrate Mary O’Donnell spoke about a project she is spearheading to provide enhanced child welfare services to about 70 families a year in the county system.
“The project that is being proposed is a project that is brought from a collaborative that is through the National Council of Juvenile Family Court Judges,” O’Donnell said.
The project focuses on longterm ways the court system can improve child welfare within Dorchester County.
“It is advocacy, legal and social advocacy, for parents who are involved with Dorchester DSS earlier in the process so that they have intensive assistance to reduce the recidivism, child abuse and neglect findings and reduce the placement into foster care to increase their engagement with services to get them into substance abuse earlier, to resolve if they have any traffic warrants outstanding and if they get those resolved they can get their children back to reduce the cost for foster care, to reduce the cost for repeated investigations and to create more permanency and stability here,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell said there are several people helping with the project.
“It’s a multidisciplinary team. It will be an attorney, it would be a clinical social worker and it would be a parent advocate. So the parent advocate is someone who has experience in dealing either with child welfare or juvenile justice themselves. So it’s a way to have a connection with those parents to get them further engaged,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell says the focus is on what is best for the children and is is asking for $329,000 for the overall project.
Next, council members gave approval to Rick Abend, president of the Friends of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, who was seeking permission to set up a rest stop for a ladies bike ride called “The Wild Goose Chase.” He said the group has been organizing this ride since 2008. The ride is a fundraiser where all money received goes to support projects on the refuge.
