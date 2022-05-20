CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met Tuesday to pass its FY23 budget, proclaim the week of May 21-27 as Safe Boating Week, get an update on the opioid crisis and hear from Hoopersville in regards to sea level rise.
Council members passed a $75,736,404 operating budget May 17. Council President Jay Newcomb said he is happy the budget passed without having to raise taxes.
“We got the budget approved so that it provides what is best for the taxpayers without raising taxes. It looks out for the county employees and the county as a whole, including several different areas, different divisions, departments and most importantly the citizens of this county,” Newcomb said.
The budget was ratified and includes things such as mosquito control, replacement police cars and marina repairs.
Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said he was glad the budget was passed.
“I think we did some good things for the citizens of the county as well as the employees,” Pfeffer said.
In addition to the budget being passed, local Coast Guard Auxiliary and Maryland Department of Natural Resources representatives were invited to come up to the council table for special recognition with the reading of a proclamation declaring May 21-27 as Safe Boating Week. Many residents and visitors annually enjoy recreational boating, including fishing, waterskiing, waterfowl hunting, sailing, canoeing, and kayaking in the waters of Dorchester County.
An average of 650 people die each year in boating related accidents in the United States; 75% of the deaths are the result of drowning. Most of the drowning deaths could have been prevented if the boaters would have worn their life jackets, officials said. Safe Boating Week is the full week before Memorial Day each year.
Following the safe boating presentation, the council voted on legislation that would grandfather-in county electricians who otherwise would have to pass additional standards by the state before they could work again. The legislation gives electricians until June 30, 2023, to pass the state’s requirements so they may continue working after the state law goes into effect in July 2022.
The council also heard from Donald Hall, director of Dorchester County Behavioral Health on the opioid crisis.
“We’ve had a total of 84 overdoses this year, 71 non-fatal and 13 fatal. Last year we had a total of 67 overdoses, 57 non-fatal and 10 fatal,” said Hall.
Hall was seeking to expand locations where Narcan is available and provide for more family outreach for patients. Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, the medication used to counteract an opioid overdose.
The council also heard the Hoopersville coastal resiliency study findings. Anna Johnson with BayLand Consultants and Designers read the report to the council members.
“Coastal resiliency focuses on a community’s ability to bounce back after coastal related storms, hurricanes, flooding events instead of just repairing damage,” said Johnson. There is also the problem of saltwater intrusion which is salinity of the water infiltrating further inland.
Solutions are to raise the elevation of the 13-square-mile land area and harden the shoreline. The timeline is from present day to year 2050. The estimated cost is $400 million.
While Hoopersville representatives are unsure about getting that kind of money for the project, the alternative of doing nothing would mean the island would sink more and more and the connecting roads would be washed out and unusable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.