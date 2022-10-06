CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met and voted unanimously to approve legislation creating a Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee. District 4 Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said now the important work begins, to fill those committees.
“The most important part of the meeting was the passing of legislation that we had for the Police Accountability Board. I’m so glad that we have finally passed that and we can start building our committees so we can put the system in place,” said Pfeffer.
Many other counties have established their PAB and ACC and now Dorchester County will follow their examples by having a diverse make-up of the boards.
“We had this policy out for public review and tonight was our final hearing on that piece of legislation. So tonight, all council agreed unanimously to pass the bill with three minor changes to the wording but that brings in some African American members mandates to the board which helps to create for the make-up of our county,” said Pfeffer.
County residents are encouraged to apply for the board and committee member positions.
“We’ll I’m hoping that they will fill out applications and submit them which I just made a motion tonight to have a submission process through our county website. They can also send it to the county council’s office. If they’re in District 4, which is the Hurlock and Secretary areas they can address it to the county office building and just put my name, attention Councilman Pfeffer, on it,” said Pfeffer.
Next, council addressed many audience members who were there to comment in favor of short-term rentals to let them know that there is nothing to worry about at the moment.
“So, the short-term rentals, I’m hoping we can clear up some confusion that’s going on with the short-term rental system. There is no current legislation in the works that would stop or hinder the short-term rentals in the county,” said Pfeffer.
People concerned about short-term rentals are encouraged to call their local officials for clarification.
“I would hope that they will contact their council person so they can get as much information about this so we can definitely work together between the council and the citizens to come up with the best policies,” said Pfeffer.
Pfeffer noted the attendance at the meeting was a good turnout.
“I think we had great attendance tonight, and I love when the citizens come out to actually see the meetings,” said Pfeffer.
Public Works asked the council to approve $13,570 to take down a problematic antenna. According to Dave Edwards, DPW director, the antenna poses several risks.
“It’s placed very close to the buildings, and it’s in close proximity to the generator fuel and high voltage wires. Over the past three summers, this antenna has been struck by lightning twice. This has caused some very expensive and costly repairs, which affected our customer service by damaging our phones, computers and our gate entrance,” said Edwards.
He said the antenna will be scrapped.
“The company will put it on the ground. We’ll disassemble it, and then we’ll take it to metal recycling,” said Edwards.
The antenna has not been in service for many years and is part of an antiquated system of two-way radio that Public Works is no longer using.
Edwards also asked for a new Ford F150 truck for Public Works from Preston Ford, at a cost of $44,845, plus two two Ford Rangers to be used as mosquito trucks, at a price of $66,160 for both.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
