Dorchester Council refuses to consider charter changes

Dorchester County Councilman Lenny Pfeffer, third from left, asks attorney Chip MacLeod why his proposals weren’t considered.

 SCREENSHOT

CAMBRIDGE — Despite protests from members of the Charter Review Commission that the Dorchester County Council didn’t even consider their work or recommendations, the Dorchester County Charter will remain unchanged — possibly for another decade.

