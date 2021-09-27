CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council voted Sept. 22 to study the placement of the county’s paid ambulance units.
The vote comes as the newest development in situation that began in May when the county’s Paramedic 200 ambulance unit was moved to the county’s dog control facility on U.S. Route 50 near Vienna.
The move of the unit from a vehicle bay at the Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Company generated criticism about how the decision to move was made and about the county’s ability to provide adequate ambulance coverage to the northern area of the county.
The mayor and council of Hurlock and members of the town’s volunteer fire company expressed concerns at the town council meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, about the Paramedic 200 move and the increased strain on volunteer fire companies and their ambulances, as well as the county’s paid ambulance unit located in Hurlock, Paramedic 600.
Those concerns were summarized and relayed to the council during the Aug. 17 meeting by Councilman Lenny Pfeffer and raised again at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council discussion led to a motion from Councilman Ricky Travers to initiate the study the geographical siting of paid ambulance crews and the volume and dispersion of 911 calls in the county.
The controversial situation in May began when a personnel matter involving a Dorchester Emergency Services employee and a member of EBVFC prompted the move, and the unit remained stationed in Vienna even after the legal issue that was the basis of the personnel issue was resolved on June 1.
When the initial move took place, Council President Jay Newcomb said staff emailed him to notify that the transfer of the Paramedic 200 unit was taking place based on legal recommendations they received from the county’s attorney and the county’s state’s attorney, as well as the county’s insurance provider in reference to a personnel issue.
The unanimous vote from the council on Tuesday to initiate the study came after the council voted to grant EBVFC’s request for fill dirt from the Department of Public Works and for a waiver of certain fees by the Planning Department, both related to the construction of a new building for the fire department in a lot across the street from the main fire station in Eldorado.
The county’s ambulance service faces other coverage issues, with DES staff telling the county council at the March 16 meeting that staffing shortages and equipment problems were preventing a third ambulance from being put into service on weekdays in Cambridge.
The county currently has five active paid paramedic units in service, with two in Cambridge, one in Hurlock and one in Madison, in addition to the unit in Vienna, as well as six volunteer units.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
