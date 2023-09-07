CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Council President Lenny Pfeffer read a statement about the county’s failure to submit financial reports and audits in recent past years at a council meeting Sept. 5.
“The citizens of Dorchester County should rest assured knowing that our independent auditors have found no money missing and no criminal activity,” Pfeffer said.
The statement comes one week after a WHCP story broke which discussed the county’s failure to submit these documents since 2020 and the possible ramifications of that failure.
According to the WHCP story, Moody’s Investors Service had published a notice that it was placing Dorchester County on review citing a lack of financial information. Moody’s said that if it did not see up-to-date financial information within 30 days, it may de-list Dorchester County from any credit rating.
No credit rating could mean that the county would be unable to issue bonds. Along with that, the Maryland Office of Legislative Audits, which oversees and collects these audits, states that failure to submit current audit reports on time could result in money grants and aid to the county being discontinued.
In his statement, Pfeffer said county staff has been working “tirelessly” with the nationally-recognized, independent auditing firm UHY to complete the missing audits.
He said the county has hired independent consultants and contractors and “devoted extra county staff” to complete the audits. He said the county is still in good relationships with its local banks and has been in communication with the offices of the governor and comptroller, as well as the Department of Budget and Management.
“To keep them abreast of our current status,” he said.
Pfeffer said that about two more weeks are needed for the final submission of the fiscal year 2021 audit. He said it is 99% complete.
“These actions to complete the 2021 audit should expedite the completion of fiscal year 2022 and ultimately fiscal year 2023,” he said.
The county has hired a second auditing firm to help expedite the completion of the 2022 and 2023 audits, he said.
In his statement, Pfeffer said the county council takes responsibility for what has happened.
“That failure to submit ultimately falls upon the shoulders of the county council, both past and present,” he said. “The current Dorchester County Council understands this and has made it the No. 1 priority of our staff.”
Pfeffer listed reasons for why the failure occurred, including software issues, limited staffing and a hack.
New financial software, to replace an “antiquated system,” made it difficult for staff to properly input and export data. Along with this, he said there was a failure to train staff on how to use the new financial software.
Pfeffer talked about losing key personnel in the finance office and having trouble finding good candidates to fill the county manager and director of finance positions.
He added that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a “backlog of daily, weekly and monthly duties.”
Last, he mentioned the county being hacked in January 2020, which forced staff to destroy 24 data servers to prevent personal data of residents being released.
“All necessary data had to be hand entered into the system’s new servers from paper documents and storage, but all of our emails and some data was lost forever,” he said.
Pfeffer said that the county has contracted with the Government Finance Officers Association to do a detailed study of the finance office “to assure we have all possible best practices in place as we move forward in time.”
“We ask that our citizens, stakeholders and public please bear with us as we put forward all energy necessary to bring our status to current and learn from events of the past,” he said.
