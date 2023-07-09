CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County will apply for a federal grant to expand and improve the beach and promenade adjacent to Cambridge Harbor.
At its July 3 meeting, Dorchester County Council approved applying for the Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
While Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. plans to prepare and manage the grant application, the county will need to submit it because the county owns the property.
“It’s all on county property,” Matt Leonard, executive director of CWDI, said at the meeting. “We’re just going to try to administer it to help you through that process.”
If the county receives the grant, it will help to achieve the CWDI’s overall mission of improving Cambridge’s waterfront, Leonard said in a phone interview.
CWDI is a non-profit development corporation that was formed by the City of Cambridge, Dorchester County and the State of Maryland, according to its website.
The county will request a $250,000 grant. A 50% match is required. This means that if the grant is awarded, the county and CWDI will need to spend $250,000 on the project as well.
CWDI would contribute $125,000 and the county would contribute the other $125,000. The county would be able to use Open Space funds to make their contribution. Open Space funds are administered by the Department of Natural Resources.
During the meeting, council members asked Leonard when he expects the Department of Natural Resources will respond about whether they have been awarded the grant.
Leonard said that while he is not sure, it is likely that it won’t be until October.
“It’s federal funds, so probably not before Oct. 1,” Leonard said. “Because their fiscal year starts in October.”
Council members asked for clarification on the requirements for matching the grant money. Council President Lenny Pfeffer said he would have some concern if the county was expected to put up the money in the next few months.
“If we can get [the grant] and take two years to figure out how we’re going to get [the money], that’s one thing to come up with $125,000,” Pfeffer said. “But if it’s going to be October, and we have to encumbered funds from contingency out of this year’s budget, I have concern.”
Leonard said that, in his experience, federal grants often require that the project needs to be completed in three years. He said he is not sure if this is the case with this particular grant, however.
“Every federal grant I’ve ever been involved with is a reimbursable grant,” he said. “So you’re going to have to put your money up first and they’ll give you your money back.”
The grant application is due July 31.
Interim County Manager Jeff Powell said that receiving the grant would be beneficial.
“If you get it, you figure it out,” he said. “It’s just, you’ve kind of got to play the game.”
