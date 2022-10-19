CAMBRIDGE — The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore sponsored a forum for candidates competing in the Dorchester County Council election. The forum was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and was held at the Weinberg Intergenerational Center in Cambridge.
It was free and open to the public. Debate topics included budget priorities, law enforcement and crime in the county, transparency of council deliberations and the relationship between the county manager, the council and county staff.
Kathy Bangert, co-convener of the forum, says the event took place without any glitches.
“All the candidates were here who were running in contested elections. A lot of them had to rearrange their schedules to be here. So we really appreciated it and there was a lot of good thorough discussion on some important and complicated issues. It was very respectful,” said Bangert.
At the beginning, the candidates gave opening statements.
Jay Leonard Newcomb, the Democrat running for District 1, opened the forum by talking about his experience of serving 16 years off and on the Dorchester County Council.
“This is my way of giving back to the community; I’m very thankful. I’ve lived here all my life. I love Dorchester County,” said Newcomb.
Mike Detmer, the Republican candidate for District 5, was next and talked about his military background.
“After college, I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. My service took me to a lot of different places but just about 18 years ago, I was in the desert east of Fallujah, Iraq and was honored to be part of the Second Battle of Fallujah Operation Phantom Fury,” said Detmer.
Next, the audience heard from John Edward James, Jr. (R) of District 3 who said he is running because he wants to make government better.
“My whole purpose is I think the schools can be a lot better, streets and neighborhoods could be a lot better. If somebody on Hoopers Island or Galestown has a problem, I’m willing to help anybody and I have a pocket full of business cards,” said James.
Following that statement was Rob Kramer, Jr. (R) of District 1 who talked about his vision for the county.
“I’m the guy here who knows absolutely nothing about politics but I do know how to run a business and I basically want to take the county back to a common sense approach and run things the way they should be,” said Kramer.
Next, the room heard the opening statement from Zia Ashraf (D) of District 5.
“I come from a family who has been a small business owner and a farmer in Hurlock for the past 28 years. I’m currently a second year law student. I have prior experience working in political campaigns and so far have done a tremendous amount of work in Annapolis and Washington D.C.,” said Ashraf.
Following that statement, the audience heard from David Beverly (I) of District 5.
“I originally grew up in Denton, Maryland and Caroline County. I moved to Dorchester County in 2014 when I purchased my first home in Hurlock. I served on the Anne Arundel County Fire Department as a firefighter EMT for the past six years. I recently resigned and now work for Caroline County Emergency Services,” said Beverly.
Next, the room heard from Ricky C. Travers (D) of District 3.
“I’ve served for four terms and it’s been a lot of ups and it’s been a lot of downs through the years when we’ve had to go out there and take money and eliminate positions and do a lot of drastic measures. There’s been years where the money’s been on the good side. So do we make everybody happy? No we don’t make everybody happy but we try to do the best job we possibly can,” said Travers.
After opening statements, candidates were asked by the moderator what the major fiscal challenges are that Dorchester County faces and what their plans were to address them and if there are ways to reduce costs for the county or increase revenue.
Detmer started the discussion.
“The thing that I know weighs heavily on all of us are rising costs and addressing inflation. Is real estate going to go up or go down? I fear and think we probably should plan for a possible downturn. We could be entering a different season,” Detmer said.
James says tough decisions would have to be made.
“It’s a lot of ups and downs and tough decisions. I make tough decisions every day. Every day is a different adventure. I wish to make decisions and actually get into the books and cut out any unnecessary spending,” said James.
Kramer then gave his answer to the fiscal question.
“Apparently there is a ton of grants out there. One of my suggestions would be to hire a full time grant writer. That way the county council doesn’t have to do it, the department managers don’t have to do it. There’s a lot of opportunities with that,” Kramer said.
Ashraf said a pressing solution would be to hire a county manager.
“We need to hire a full time county manager. We don’t have a county manager at this time and that is what I think is one of our biggest challenges right now. I think their number one job should be, as Mr. Kramer said, to look out for state and federal grants that can help us as a county and then also cutting down the cost and maybe looking out for revenues we can generate,” said Ashraf.
Beverly was next and talked about the economy.
“The next council is going to have to make tough decisions. There’s no question about it. It’s my belief that it’s really up to the people to decide when they need to be involved in local government and let the county council know, or the new council know, where they want to see cuts and where they don’t,” said Beverly.
Travers had the next turn and said lightly that you really need more time to answer a question about money matters.
“What you ask us would take 20 minutes not 60 seconds. There’s only two ways that the county can make money and that is with taxes and fees. That’s it. So we have to be very cognizant of what’s coming in or what we spend. We’ve tried to do a very good job of that. But I will tell you that this economy has presented some very different, difficult challenges,” said Travers.
Newcomb said that times are difficult and challenging. Employees are going to other counties for better salaries and highway user funds were taken away even though Dorchester County has 600 miles of roads, Newcomb said.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Editor’s note: Mike Detmer is a staff member of the Star Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.