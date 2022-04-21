CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Council members met Tuesday evening before a room full of constituents. Some were coming to testify about hardships on Elliot’s Island, others addressed concerns about having to comply with putting sprinkler systems in fire and rescue buildings, and there were people who were honored for drama and theatre at a local high school.
Matthew Parks represented several residents at the meeting concerned about the future of Elliot’s Island which has serious and severe climate, erosion and flooding problems. Parks is the spokesman for the Elliot Island residents at the meeting seeking help from the council and says to prevent roads from flooding out and rising sea levels, the group has researched and come up with ideas that cost money but they are hoping the council can fund their plans.
“Most of our goals and objectives are short term or mid term targets. That’s one to three years or three to five years”. Parks mentioned that the north, south and west shorelines of the island suffered erosion from some storms and need stabilization. He also said a channel marker needs a new light. “Our vision for Elliot’s Island is really that it remain a community for the next 200 years. I think that is a vision that can be achieved but we’re going to have to do some work,” Park said.
Councilman George Pfeffer said he is concerned about Elliot’s Island too and looks forward to working with the community to find solutions. “This is a major issue about climate change and the water level rise. It’s very concerning considering that we have to figure out how we’re going to protect that community,” Pfeffer said.
Next, council members heard testimony about The Bank of America in Cambridge. It was a topic of discussion, as residents complained that the bank is not open but by appointment only. Residents complain that it’s very difficult to access their lock boxes at the bank. Residents asked council members to do something about the situation and they discussed council members begin by writing a letter to the bank.
The next topic discussed by the council was to honor the hard work and dedication of corrections officers. They did so by marking the week of May 2, 2022 in their honor during the meeting. Most of the audience gave a round of applause and some audience members discussed why they came to the council meeting.
Sarah Gavian was in the audience at the council meeting and she said she was attending to learn more about the issues and solutions the council comes up with. “I’m a concerned citizen and I seek to understand how the meetings work. I like the transparency in meetings,” Gavian said.
Next, the council heard from a fire and rescue official via the conference call phone. He was upset that a new law says his fire house has to have a sprinkler system. He says the sprinkler system will cost about $250,000 which was as much as what was spent to build the firehouse.
Councilman Jay Newcomb says it’s a state law and he is hoping state officials can help him. “It’s not that we don’t want to help but it is a state law. We’re hoping the state Fire Marshall can work with him,” Newcomb said.
Later, the council addressed the Dorchester County police who will be subject to a new Police Accountability Board. If a civilian files a complaint against a police officer, they could be held accountable and have to answer to a Charging Committee and if charged they would have to appear before a Trial Board. The law is effective on July 1.
After discussing the police accountability status for officers, the council got to the business of recognizing student cast members of the play at Cambridge South Dorchester High School. The director said the actor/musician mode of performance of “Into the Woods” where the high school actors acted and performed was very advanced. Students each collected their certificates of accomplishment.
Next, two teachers were present to be honored with Teacher of the Year. Megan Walters is teacher of the year at Maces Lane Middle School in Cambridge where she is a sixth grade teacher and Ancient Civilizations teacher. Philip Albert was awarded Teacher of the Year and he teaches math and engineering at North Dorchester High School in Hurlock. Nicholas Kovach was honored for 10 years of county service.
The next county council meeting will be May 3, 2022 at 6 p.m. The address is 501 Court Lane in downtown Cambridge.
