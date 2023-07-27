Dorchester County Paramedic Josh Davies, left, poses with Dorchester County Council President Lenny Pfeffer and Emergency Medical Services Division Chief Debbie Wheedleton at a county council meeting July 18. Davies was commended for assisting a river rescue while on vacation.
Dorchester County Department of Public Works motor equipment operator IV Alfred Travers Jr., center, shakes the hand of Councilman Jimmy Travers on July 18. Council President Lenny Pfeffer is shown at far left.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council commended two of its employees at its July 17 meeting.
Josh Davies and Alfred Travers Jr. were both commended for their services.
Davies, a paramedic with the county’s Emergency Medical Services department, was commended for assisting a river rescue while on vacation in West Virginia.
At the council meeting, Council President Lenny Pfeffer read a letter which the National Park Service rangers sent to Dorchester County.
According to the letter, on July 1, during a visit to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Davies observed a group calling for help in the middle of the Potomac River. Davies assisted the members of the group who were not strong enough swimmers by jumping into the water and swimming the individuals to a rock outcrop in the middle of the river. Davies waited with them until rescue boats were able to help the individuals.
“If not for the selfless act and quick thinking of paramedic Davies, the outcome of this incident could have been considerably worse,” the letter said.
After reading the letter, Pfeffer commended Davies and handed him a certificate of commendation.
“Your decisive action is an example of your commitment to serving the public with courage and compassion,” he said.
After the room applauded, Davies said that he did what he was trained to do in the situation.
“Ultimately it’s just part of the job,” Davies said.
Travers was congratulated on his retirement and commended for his 18 years of service to the county as a motor equipment operator IV in the Department of Public Works.
The commendation reads: “Whereas Alfred Travers Jr. has rendered 18 years of service to Dorchester County. And whereas he has demonstrated exemplary attributes and dedication throughout his employment with Dorchester County Department of Public Works in his capacity as a motor equipment operator IV. And whereas Mr. Travers has exhibited outstanding commitment and has worked diligently to assure exceptional service to the citizens of Dorchester County. Now therefore, the County Council of Dorchester County Maryland does hereby commend and express its sincerest congratulations to Alfred Travers Jr. and his retirement and applaud his many years of dedicated service.”
Pfeffer said Travers “demonstrated exemplary attributes and dedication throughout his employment” and “has exhibited outstanding commitment and has worked diligently to assure exceptional service to the citizens of Dorchester County.”
After being thanked by Pfeffer and members of the Department of Public Works, Travers said he appreciated the recognition from the council.
“I thank you for allowing me to work for the county,” he said. “It’s been an adventure.”
