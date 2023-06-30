CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Council voted to phase in the increased cost of boat slip rentals over the span of three years.
The phased increase was passed by the council after complaints of the original increase were made by boat owners.
The original plan, passed in the fee schedule for fiscal 2024, increased boat slip rental to between $600 and $900 per year, depending on location. Last year, those costs were between $300 and $600 per year.
Now, boat slip rentals will increase by $300 over three years, or $100 each year.
During the meeting, the council also discussed the possibility of requiring insurance for boats at boat slips. Currently there are no insurance requirements.
County resident Steve Webster said that while he didn’t think there would be many arguments from watermen about raising the boat slip rental price incrementally, he did think putting more requirements on older boats would cause issues.
“If you start putting more requirements on work boats and watermen and the pleasure boats, some of the older boats, they’re not going to be able to afford it, and they’re not going to be able to stay in the marina,” Webster said.
Council President Lenny Pfeffer said there is concern over how those potential requirements would affect the “more senior boats” that have difficulty getting insurance other than general liability insurance.
Council Vice President Mike Detmer said if the council decides to put an insurance requirement in place, the county should give people a year’s notice before it begins asking for proof of insurance.
Detmer also brought up looking into other ways to bring in more revenue.
“I don’t think it’s fair to be increasing the fees for boat slips and not be looking at some other ways to have people pay for the services,” he said. “Like boat ramp stickers. That’s done in other counties, it should be done here.”
