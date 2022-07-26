CAMBRIDGE — A human monkeypox virus infection has been reported in a Dorchester County resident, according to the county's health department in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
breaking centerpiece featured
HEALTH
CAMBRIDGE — A human monkeypox virus infection has been reported in a Dorchester County resident, according to the county's health department in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
The DCHD said the case is the first of its kind reported in the county and the 87th case in Maryland thus far.
“Although human monkeypox is rare in the U.S. and the risk of transmission to the general public is low, we urge residents to learn about the signs and symptoms, exercise caution, and continue to practice good hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with soap and water,” Dorchester County’s health officer Roger L. Harrell said.
Anyone who has the characteristic rash or other symptoms or who thinks they may have been exposed to monkeypox should call their health care provider immediately.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal.
The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through: direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids; respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex; touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
Symptoms of monkeypox can include: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.
Those infected with monkeypox are asked to isolate at home. There is a limited supply of vaccines to prevent monkeypox infection.
Additional information about monkeypox can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html or https://health.maryland.gov/monkeypox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.