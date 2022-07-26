Dorchester County Health Department's Satellite Center

Pictured here is the Dorchester County Health Department’s satellite center.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

CAMBRIDGE — A human monkeypox virus infection has been reported in a Dorchester County resident, according to the county's health department in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.