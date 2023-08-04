CAMBRIDGE — Electric school buses and creating recycling education programs were discussed at a Dorchester Democratic Party forum as possible solutions to address climate change locally.
More than 20 people attended the Aug. 2 event, both via Zoom and in person at the organization’s headquarters in Cambridge. The forum included a presentation by Cambridge resident and environmental advocate Susan Olsen, a Q&A and a moderated discussion.
Olsen’s presentation outlined what climate change is and its affects on the Eastern Shore before diving in to discuss Maryland’s Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022.
“We are doing a great job in Maryland,” Olsen said. “The Climate Solutions Now Act of ’22 is the most ambitious greenhouse gas reduction program in our country.”
The act requires the state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions through setting new goals and developing emissions reduction requirements.
Olsen said environmental justice is a large part of the environmental bills being passed. She said the Climate Solutions Now Act uses tax incentives to encourage community solar for low and moderate income Marylanders. Community solar gives utility customers who rent or are unable to purchase solar panels the option to power their homes with solar energy through a subscription, according to the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
“It’s wonderful,” Olsen said. “It really is.”
Olsen ended her presentation by sharing how residents can be a part of the solution in Dorchester County and on the Eastern Shore. She mentioned tree grants from the state’s 5 Million Trees Initiative. The grants can pay for trees that are planted in public areas. Olsen said that folks who are interested in getting involved with planting trees can look into the ShoreRivers Tree Stewards program.
Other ways to get involved include joining environmental groups or lobbying for the implementation, compliance and enforcement of the Climate Solutions Now Act.
Olsen also talked about her experience trying to get Dorchester County Public Schools on board with electric buses. She said the Environmental Protection Agency has been giving out grants to school districts to trade in their diesel school buses for electric, propane or low-emission buses.
“Last year, we were a priority district,” Olsen said about Dorchester County Public Schools. “They would pay the full cost of the buses.”
However, Olsen said the Dorchester County Board of Education decided against switching to zero- and low-emission buses.
Maris Wicker, who attended the forum, said she remembers when the Board was discussing this.
“I was very disappointed to learn that there was not a move toward electric buses,” Wicker said. “I thought it could have been a great learning moment for kids riding school buses.”
Olsen said that while Dorchester County is no longer a priority district for this grant — meaning the EPA would only fund a percentage of the cost of each bus —it is still possible for the district to get involved with the program.
Sarah Gavian, chair of the Dorchester Dems Committee, said she could see a group of advocates coming together for this issue.
“I think there probably is a lot of momentum around things that could be done to support at least understanding what Dorchester can win and lose from (with electric) school buses,” Gavian said. “I think (we could) probably find some advocates in this room to work with Susan on this.”
Forum attendees also talked about how to improve and increase recycling in the area. During her presentation, Olsen said that recycling correctly can decrease the amount of methane, a greenhouse gas, in landfills.
Miriam Zijp said that when it comes to recycling in Dorchester County, the problem is information.
“People don’t know how to recycle,” Zijp said. “But they don’t get taught.”
Zijp suggested creating programs to teach children how to recycle.
“You have to start somewhere,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.