CAMBRIDGE — The farming community is reaching out to the Dorchester County Council for help in solving issues related to a deer overpopulation problem.
Hundreds, possibly even thousands of deer can be seen in county fields feasting on soybeans, corn and other crops to the detriment of local farmers. Councilmember Libby Nagel wants the council’s aid in writing a letter to the secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and the secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
“I have a red camera and I went down the road and there were 120 deer on my farm and the farm adjacent to me,” said Nagel.
Deer overpopulation has become a significant problem, especially in suburban areas of Maryland. With decreased predator populations there is an absence of effective population control for white-tailed deer and Sika deer.
“They have gotten way out of hand this year,” said Nagel.
Overabundant deer herds cost society much in the loss of agriculture and domestic plants. In addition, collisions with motorists and the expense of human health problems such as Lyme disease are issues.
Nagel is hoping the letters will address the crop damage permits as well as the hunting regulations that are specific and unique to Dorchester County.
“This has nothing to do with the other 22 counties in the state, this is specific to Dorchester,” said Nagel.
